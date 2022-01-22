Jinx Tucker Award: Marlin Bulldogs created thrills, hope for future

“Going into halftime, we were up a touchdown. They came out and scored,” Bulldogs junior Derion Gullette said. “The old Marlin, we’d be like ‘Dang, they scored’ and everybody would get down. After they scored, it was like nobody got down. We actually fought back. After that, the whole momentum changed.”

Torres said that night and the next day in film sessions, he could see that his players will still locked in.

Marlin didn’t lose again for a while. The Bulldogs went on an eight-game winning streak that took them well into December football. Perhaps the crowning achievement for Marlin was a win over 2020 Jinx Tucker winner Crawford in the regional final. Although the Pirates were beset with injuries, Marlin capitalized on the opportunity and defeated Crawford, 26-6, at Tiger Field in Belton.

Bulldogs senior Tremayne Richardson said he still hasn’t gotten over the fact that Hawley edged Marlin, 19-12, in the state semifinals. He said he wishes his team could’ve gotten past that last hurdle.

But the switch has been flipped.

“Earlier in the year, some guys were iffy trying to feel (Coach Torres) out,” Gullette said. “After we made the run in football, ok now it made them hungrier. Now they want to keep doing it. It’s going to change over all the sports and I can tell it’s going to translate over big next year.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.