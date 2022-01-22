 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jinx Tucker Award: Marlin Bulldogs created thrills, hope for future
Jinx Tucker Marlin

Marlin coach Ruben Torres (center) and Bulldogs players (back row) Zha'Mauryon Lofton, Desmond Woodson, Derion Gullette, Ty'Raun Bell, (front row) Ty Harris, Trajon Butler and Tremayne Richardson helped the program win the Jinx Tucker Trophy for the first time since 2010.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Marlin struggled for a long time.

Not just on the football field, though the Bulldogs ended 2020 with their ninth losing record in 10 years.

Not just in the classroom, though the Texas Education Agency has been running the school since 2017 when the state installed an appointed board of directors in place of the elected school board. 

Even the town of Marlin has faced obstacles with things like an aging water infrastructure system that left residents without water on more than one occasion in the last decade.

It would be overly simplified, and a little corny, to suggest a football coach came in and saved the town. Marlin has had hard-working football coaches in the past, and the town and school are still fighting for progress.

But the Bulldogs’ 2021 football season at least raised everyone’s confidence.

Marlin (copy)

Marlin coach Ruben Torres guided the Bulldogs to the state semifinals in his first season at the school in 2021. 

Under first-year coach Ruben Torres, Marlin put together an 11-4 campaign last fall and came within a touchdown of going to the Class 2A Division I state championship game.

“It gave Marlin just something to cheer about, something to be happy about, something to be proud of which had gone away from Marlin for the past decade to 15 years,” Marlin ISD Superintendent Darryl Henson said. “We understand the importance of what sports can bring to a community, especially football in the state of Texas. This year our Marlin High School football team did a phenomenal job not only on the field but their success in winning on the field was a success for the community of Marlin.”

The Bulldogs have a proud tradition in football, which includes state title game appearances in 2003 and 1964. This year’s team took a gigantic step back in that direction and has now been chosen as the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker award winner.

The late Dave Campbell, former Trib sports editor and founder of Texas Football magazine, created the Jinx Tucker trophy in 1956. It was named for his predecessor as sports editor, an award-winning writer who gained acclaim around the state and region. The selection for the honor takes into account overall team success, improvement throughout the season, fan support, sportsmanship, and a will to win in the face of adversity.

In 2021, that was Marlin.

“I think everything’s a team award,” Torres said. “Reading about the (Jinx Tucker) and understanding, I think it gives more meaning to any championship you can get. Understanding the men and the teams that have won the award and who the award is named after and represents, I don’t think words can really do it justice. It really is a special award.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Torres studied up on the Jinx Tucker recently, one of many tasks he’s undertaken in the past year since moving to Central Texas from El Paso. He was hired at Marlin and arrived in town just in time for the great winter storm of 2021.

That was the first challenge, but the new coach was up for it.

“Coach Torres showed up in the freeze and knew what our community was going through,” Henson said. “His heart came out first and being the football coach was second.”

Torres’ second challenge was to instill a winning culture. He chose to start in another sport besides football. By emphasizing track and field, the new coach notched a few early wins. The Bulldogs won area and regional titles and sent both boys’ and girls’ relay teams to the state meet.

“I think you’ve got to win, not just out on the football field,” Torres said. “For us it was in track. That was one of my non-negotiables — you’re going to at least practice. They got a great taste of winning. I think that’s where it started.”

Bosqueville Marlin (copy)

Marlin’s Derion Gullette slips past Bosqueville’s John Youens in the first half of Marlin’s bi-district win in the 2021 playoffs.

Going into the fall, Marlin had a strong group of returning players from a squad that went 4-5, but made the bi-district round of the playoffs in 2020. Although the Bulldogs lost their season opener at Riesel, 17-6, better days were coming soon.

Marlin won three of its next four games going into district play, including a hard-fought 34-29 victory at Valley Mills.

But the signs of what was ahead really showed in the district opener at Italy.

“Going into halftime, we were up a touchdown. They came out and scored,” Bulldogs junior Derion Gullette said. “The old Marlin, we’d be like ‘Dang, they scored’ and everybody would get down. After they scored, it was like nobody got down. We actually fought back. After that, the whole momentum changed.”

Torres said that night and the next day in film sessions, he could see that his players will still locked in.

Marlin didn’t lose again for a while. The Bulldogs went on an eight-game winning streak that took them well into December football. Perhaps the crowning achievement for Marlin was a win over 2020 Jinx Tucker winner Crawford in the regional final. Although the Pirates were beset with injuries, Marlin capitalized on the opportunity and defeated Crawford, 26-6, at Tiger Field in Belton.

Bulldogs senior Tremayne Richardson said he still hasn’t gotten over the fact that Hawley edged Marlin, 19-12, in the state semifinals. He said he wishes his team could’ve gotten past that last hurdle.

But the switch has been flipped.

“Earlier in the year, some guys were iffy trying to feel (Coach Torres) out,” Gullette said. “After we made the run in football, ok now it made them hungrier. Now they want to keep doing it. It’s going to change over all the sports and I can tell it’s going to translate over big next year.”

JINX TUCKER WINNERS

The Jinx Tucker Memorial Trophy is given each year by the Tribune-Herald to honor the memory of a man who gained national respect in his 33 years as the Trib's sports editor until his death in 1953. The award was founded in 1956 by Tucker's successor, Dave Campbell.

The award is emblematic of a man who stressed sportsmanship, fairness, and team play. The winner of the award must exhibit overall team success, improvement throughout the season, sportsmanship, fan support, and a will to win in the face of adversity.

Jinx Tucker Award winners

1956 Mart

1957 Mart

1958 Belton

1959 West

1960 Gatesville and Riesel

1961 Connally

1962 Reicher

1963 Clifton

1964 Marlin

1965 Crawford

1966 Hillsboro

1967 Bruceville Eddy and Clifton

1968 Mexia

1969 Lorena

1970 Franklin

1971 Rosebud-Lott

1972 Chilton

1973 China Spring

1974 Midway

1975 Whitney

1976 Temple

1977 Valley Mills and Marlin

1978 China Spring

1979 McGregor and Temple

1980 West

1981 Cameron

1982 McGregor

1983 Robinson

1984 Connally

1985 Hillsboro and Richfield

1986 Axtell

1987 Lorena

1988 Mexia

1989 La Vega

1990 Connally

1991 Groesbeck

1992 Riesel

1993 Crawford

1994 Hubbard

1995 Mexia

1996 Cameron

1997 Gatesville

1998 Copperas Cove

1999 Waco High

2000 University

2001 Chilton

2002 Fairfield

2003 Temple

2004 Cameron

2005 Whitney

2006 La Vega

2007 Penelope

2008 Abbott

2009 Lorena

2010 Marlin

2011 Mart

2012 Gatesville

2013 Fairfield

2014 Clifton

2015 West

2016 Robinson

2017 Bruceville-Eddy

2018 Mart

2019 Troy

2020 Crawford

2021 Marlin

