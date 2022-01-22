Jinx Tucker Award: Marlin Bulldogs created thrills, hope for future

Marlin struggled for a long time.
Not just on the football field, though the Bulldogs ended 2020 with their ninth losing record in 10 years.
Not just in the classroom, though the Texas Education Agency has been running the school since 2017 when the state installed an appointed board of directors in place of the elected school board.
Even the town of Marlin has faced obstacles with things like an aging water infrastructure system that left residents without water on more than one occasion in the last decade.
It would be overly simplified, and a little corny, to suggest a football coach came in and saved the town. Marlin has had hard-working football coaches in the past, and the town and school are still fighting for progress.
But the Bulldogs’ 2021 football season at least raised everyone’s confidence.
Under first-year coach Ruben Torres, Marlin put together an 11-4 campaign last fall and came within a touchdown of going to the Class 2A Division I state championship game.
“It gave Marlin just something to cheer about, something to be happy about, something to be proud of which had gone away from Marlin for the past decade to 15 years,” Marlin ISD Superintendent Darryl Henson said. “We understand the importance of what sports can bring to a community, especially football in the state of Texas. This year our Marlin High School football team did a phenomenal job not only on the field but their success in winning on the field was a success for the community of Marlin.”
The Bulldogs have a proud tradition in football, which includes state title game appearances in 2003 and 1964. This year’s team took a gigantic step back in that direction and has now been chosen as the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker award winner.
The late Dave Campbell, former Trib sports editor and founder of Texas Football magazine, created the Jinx Tucker trophy in 1956. It was named for his predecessor as sports editor, an award-winning writer who gained acclaim around the state and region. The selection for the honor takes into account overall team success, improvement throughout the season, fan support, sportsmanship, and a will to win in the face of adversity.
In 2021, that was Marlin.
“I think everything’s a team award,” Torres said. “Reading about the (Jinx Tucker) and understanding, I think it gives more meaning to any championship you can get. Understanding the men and the teams that have won the award and who the award is named after and represents, I don’t think words can really do it justice. It really is a special award.”
Torres studied up on the Jinx Tucker recently, one of many tasks he’s undertaken in the past year since moving to Central Texas from El Paso. He was hired at Marlin and arrived in town just in time for the great winter storm of 2021.
That was the first challenge, but the new coach was up for it.
“Coach Torres showed up in the freeze and knew what our community was going through,” Henson said. “His heart came out first and being the football coach was second.”
Torres’ second challenge was to instill a winning culture. He chose to start in another sport besides football. By emphasizing track and field, the new coach notched a few early wins. The Bulldogs won area and regional titles and sent both boys’ and girls’ relay teams to the state meet.
“I think you’ve got to win, not just out on the football field,” Torres said. “For us it was in track. That was one of my non-negotiables — you’re going to at least practice. They got a great taste of winning. I think that’s where it started.”
Going into the fall, Marlin had a strong group of returning players from a squad that went 4-5, but made the bi-district round of the playoffs in 2020. Although the Bulldogs lost their season opener at Riesel, 17-6, better days were coming soon.
Marlin won three of its next four games going into district play, including a hard-fought 34-29 victory at Valley Mills.
But the signs of what was ahead really showed in the district opener at Italy.
“Going into halftime, we were up a touchdown. They came out and scored,” Bulldogs junior Derion Gullette said. “The old Marlin, we’d be like ‘Dang, they scored’ and everybody would get down. After they scored, it was like nobody got down. We actually fought back. After that, the whole momentum changed.”
Torres said that night and the next day in film sessions, he could see that his players will still locked in.
Marlin didn’t lose again for a while. The Bulldogs went on an eight-game winning streak that took them well into December football. Perhaps the crowning achievement for Marlin was a win over 2020 Jinx Tucker winner Crawford in the regional final. Although the Pirates were beset with injuries, Marlin capitalized on the opportunity and defeated Crawford, 26-6, at Tiger Field in Belton.
Bulldogs senior Tremayne Richardson said he still hasn’t gotten over the fact that Hawley edged Marlin, 19-12, in the state semifinals. He said he wishes his team could’ve gotten past that last hurdle.
But the switch has been flipped.
“Earlier in the year, some guys were iffy trying to feel (Coach Torres) out,” Gullette said. “After we made the run in football, ok now it made them hungrier. Now they want to keep doing it. It’s going to change over all the sports and I can tell it’s going to translate over big next year.”