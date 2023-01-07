 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jinx Tucker Award: University turned corner with hard work, belief

Jinx Tucker

The University Trojans are the 2022 winners of the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker Award, after a season in which they earned their first playoff appearance and victory in 13 years.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

It would not be a surprise if the University Trojans football team had a big poster with the word ‘Believe’ emblazoned in huge letters somewhere in their locker room, Ted Lasso-style.

More than their “Keep Chopping,’ motto, belief in themselves and in each other was a driving force in a season that saw the Trojans go from 0-10 in 2021 to 6-6 in 2022, with not only their first playoff berth in over a decade but also a playoff win. The Trojans were even in the race for a district championship.

But the path that led University to being chosen as the 2022 Jinx Tucker Award recipient began long before the season began.

“I’ll give you a prime example,” said Trojans head coach Kent Laster. “Our workouts in the summer are voluntary, but when we saw, we call it purple week when they all achieve coming every day of the week — when every player was there voluntarily I knew it was going to change.”

Former Tribune-Herald sports editor Dave Campbell created the Jinx Tucker Award in 1956, after the death of Tucker, the Trib’s original sports editor. The winner must exhibit overall team success, improvement throughout the season, fan support, sportsmanship, and a will to win in the face of adversity. This marks University’s second time to claim the honor, as the Trojans also won it in 2000.

Laster and his coaching staff could see the buy-in from their players that had not been there entering year one of their tenure in South Waco. The coaching change had been a difficult transition, according to seniors Mekhi Sandolph and Ty’Odrick Wagner. No one seemed to want to put in what was necessary.

But that was going to change.

“I feel like we had (motivation), but not too many people wanted it,” Sandolph said. “It was a lot of. ‘We could have did this, we could have did that.’ When we had talent, no one wanted to get up and really go ahead and put in the work to do it, knowing they can do it.

“But this year, we weren’t going for that. We set our mind to going to playoffs, going to get to work or however far we can get we went.”

Part of getting that “but” in was building trust off the field as well. Laster noted the team got to bond over the summer, taking overnight trips to various universities as well as having dinners together.

“I believe that they saw that I’m an actual human and that I like to have fun,” Laster said. “So they know I’m going to push them to a certain level but then I’m going to love on them. They know I care about them way beyond the football because they’re going to be dads and granddads one day, beyond being a football player.

“Hopefully they go to the NFL and have a long career and all that, but I think them being around each other, and then I had some dads and some moms and everybody that really helped at home and help the trust process. But just being able to do those things outside of football and outside of this building, I felt like this was going to be different.”

So, if step one was getting the team to believe, step two was to apply the pressure. The Trojans had their hearts set on playoffs and failure was not an option.

“We wanted to win, wanted to change the culture out here because University was never known for winning games, football games,” Wagner said. “So, we really wanted to change that and win.”

University opened the season with a two-point loss to Robinson in a game that was in the hands of the Trojans for the majority of the night. They bounced back the next week to give Laster his first victory as head coach, thrashing Fort Worth Eastern Hills by 20 points. The next two non-district games were another learning moment however, particularly the one-point loss to Arlington Heights following the Eastern Hills win.

Then things took a turn for the better once district play began. The Trojans picked up solid wins over Killeen Chapparal and Pflugerville before another one-point loss to Elgin. Then, a week later they finally got what they had set out to do: clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the preseason district favorite.

University Rouse (copy) (copy)

University’s Paul Monrial celebrates a win over Leander Rouse that clinched the Trojans’ first playoff trip since 2009.

The win over Leander Rouse brought buzz to Waco, and University found itself in a position no one thought it would be in — fighting for a district championship. The Trojans grabbed a more than convincing win over Pflugerville Connally before going toe-to-toe with Belton in the final district matchup.

In a game that started later than anyone would have liked due to lengthy rain delay, University was 42 seconds and a defensive stop away from defeating the Tigers and taking a share of the district crown. But Belton was able to overcome the Trojans in time to ace the field goal.

As disappointing as that was in the moment, University had bigger fish to fry. The Trojans checked another item off their list when they beat Austin McCallum in the first round of the postseason, winning their playoff game in 13 years.

Although the season came to an end the next week in a loss to Fort Bend Marshall, University had done enough to cement it turnaround.

“We won six but we should have won 10,” Laster said. “We played like a 10-win team. We played like a top 20 or 30 team. And really that was the goal. The wins, of course you want to win and have all that kind of stuff, but our kids, they learned how to fight and they learned grit and determination. That’s when I’m really proud of.”

The work that the Trojans did in 2022 is only a piece of the puzzle. For Laster, giving the South Waco community something to root for was just as much a part of the story. And for the players, it set the foundation for more in years to come.

“I want them to work, work harder than ever,” Sandolph of next year’s University squad. “The freshmen, for me, I want the freshmen to have the mindset throughout their whole year of, ‘I want to work. This is our year.’ ... Like, be a freshmen and want to be playing at the hardest level you can. Get bigger, get stronger, get faster to be that player.”

2022-23 University Trojans football season (produced by Waco ISD)

JINX TUCKER WINNERS

1956 Mart

1957 Mart

1958 Belton

1959 West

1960 Gatesville and Riesel

1961 Connally

1962 Reicher

1963 Clifton

1964 Marlin

1965 Crawford

1966 Hillsboro

1967 Bruceville Eddy and Clifton

1968 Mexia

1969 Lorena

1970 Franklin

1971 Rosebud-Lott

1972 Chilton

1973 China Spring

1974 Midway

1975 Whitney

1976 Temple

1977 Valley Mills and Marlin

1978 China Spring

1979 McGregor and Temple

1980 West

1981 Cameron

1982 McGregor

1983 Robinson

1984 Connally

1985 Hillsboro and Richfield

1986 Axtell

1987 Lorena

1988 Mexia

1989 La Vega

1990 Connally

1991 Groesbeck

1992 Riesel

1993 Crawford

1994 Hubbard

1995 Mexia

1996 Cameron

1997 Gatesville

1998 Copperas Cove

1999 Waco High

2000 University

2001 Chilton

2002 Fairfield

2003 Temple

2004 Cameron

2005 Whitney

2006 La Vega

2007 Penelope

2008 Abbott

2009 Lorena

2010 Marlin

2011 Mart

2012 Gatesville

2013 Fairfield

2014 Clifton

2015 West

2016 Robinson

2017 Bruceville-Eddy

2018 Mart

2019 Troy

2020 Crawford

2021 Marlin

