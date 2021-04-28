John Werner: Charley Taylor among NFL's great receivers

Though Taylor was a Prairie View Interscholastic League all-state choice in football and track, the Southwest Conference was still years away from integration. With the help of a local Grand Prairie grocer, Taylor drew the attention of Arizona State.

Taylor emerged as an All-America halfback for the Sun Devils and became the third overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft by the Redskins. He became the first rookie in 20 years to finish in the NFL's top 10 in both rushing with 755 yards and receiving with 53 catches for 814 yards.

By his third year in the NFL, he switched exclusively to wide receiver and led the league with 72 catches for 1,119 yards and 12 touchdowns in 1966 and 70 catches for 990 yards and nine scores in 1967.

Taylor continued to produce at a high level well into his 30s as he caught more than 50 passes from 1973-75. Since the Cowboys hosted the Redskins on Thanksgiving, it was a big event for his family in Grand Prairie.

“We looked forward to that game every year,” Stevenson said. “We lost sometimes, but we were always happy when the Redskins won.”

Following his NFL career, Taylor worked as a Redskins scout and later as wide receivers coach for more than a decade.