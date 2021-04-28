John Werner: Charley Taylor among NFL's great receivers

When I was a kid, the NFL came into my world in 1968.
During a midseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, I recall Cowboys cornerback Cornell Green intercepting a pass and returning it 55 yards for a touchdown.
I can’t say exactly why that play stuck with me. But from that point, I was hooked.
If it was a noon kickoff, I always encouraged my parents to hurry home from our country church outside of Copperas Cove so I wouldn’t miss any plays. I began taking down stats, and I was convinced that they couldn’t start the game without me.
It wasn’t long before I realized how intense the rivalry was between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins.
About a month after I adopted the Cowboys as my favorite team, they played the Redskins in Washington. It was a good day for the Cowboys as they romped to a 44-24 win en route to the NFL Capitol Division title.
One player really caught my eye that day: No. 42 on the Redskins was really good.
Charley Taylor caught five passes for 114 yards on that Sunday long ago. Hauling in throws from pot-bellied quarterback Sonny Jurgensen, Taylor burned the Cowboys for a 47-yard catch and grabbed touchdown passes of 35 and 11 yards.
I quickly learned that Taylor had been burning NFL defensive backs since 1964, and would keep burning them throughout his 13-year NFL career.
He wasn’t as fast as Cowboys sprinter Bob Hayes, but he had plenty of speed and was a sleek, detailed route runner who could break tackles and pick up yardage after the catch.
When Taylor retired in 1977, he left the game as the leading receiver in NFL history with 649 catches for 9,110 yards and 79 touchdowns. In 1984, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
What a lot of people don’t know is that Taylor is from Grand Prairie, Texas.
On Saturday, he’ll be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.
Taylor will be represented by his younger sister, Rose Stevenson. She said her 79-year-old brother has dementia and is in an assisted living facility in Virginia.
“He’s glad that he’s receiving this honor from his home state,” Stevenson said. “He wishes he could be here.”
Growing up in Grand Prairie in the 1950s, Taylor attended segregated Dalworth High School. Taylor wasn’t just a talented football player, he excelled in any sport he tried whether it was baseball, track or basketball. On the track team, he was versatile enough to run hurdles and throw the discus and shot put.
Though Taylor was a Prairie View Interscholastic League all-state choice in football and track, the Southwest Conference was still years away from integration. With the help of a local Grand Prairie grocer, Taylor drew the attention of Arizona State.
Taylor emerged as an All-America halfback for the Sun Devils and became the third overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft by the Redskins. He became the first rookie in 20 years to finish in the NFL's top 10 in both rushing with 755 yards and receiving with 53 catches for 814 yards.
By his third year in the NFL, he switched exclusively to wide receiver and led the league with 72 catches for 1,119 yards and 12 touchdowns in 1966 and 70 catches for 990 yards and nine scores in 1967.
Taylor continued to produce at a high level well into his 30s as he caught more than 50 passes from 1973-75. Since the Cowboys hosted the Redskins on Thanksgiving, it was a big event for his family in Grand Prairie.
“We looked forward to that game every year,” Stevenson said. “We lost sometimes, but we were always happy when the Redskins won.”
Following his NFL career, Taylor worked as a Redskins scout and later as wide receivers coach for more than a decade.
“He loved mentoring the young players coming in,” Stevenson said. “All of them looked up to him because he was pretty much a legend at that time.”
Though Taylor was one of the Redskins all-time greats, Stevenson said he wanted to play for the Cowboys. That never happened but now his home state is recognizing him with his induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.
He came a long way from playing high school football in then-small town Grand Prairie at a stadium dubbed the Mosquito Bowl.
“He loves Texas,” Stevenson said. “Going from a country town to the limelight was huge to him.”