John Werner: Valley Mills, Crawford state titles cap phenomenal spring

Valley Mills baseball coach Doug Shanafelt found himself in a bunch of dogpiles over the past two weeks, which can be fun but taxing for a 59-year-old man.

Shanafelt instigated one in the region finals against Bosqueville when he ran from the third base coaching box and tackled Elandis Taylor after he scored the winning run at Baylor Ballpark to send the Eagles to the Class 2A state tournament.

Valley Mills delivered its first dogpile at Dell Diamond after holding on for a 4-3 win over New Home in the state semifinals. Shanafelt was at the bottom of that pile, but dusted himself off and coached the next day.

Perfecting the art, the Eagles performed their most emotional dogpile of all after Cooper Ewing struck out the final Shiner batter to complete a 4-2 win on Thursday afternoon to secure their first state championship in 30 years.

“It was the greatest feeling of all lying in the pile with the kids,” Shanafelt said.

Central Texas baseball and softball teams did a lot of celebrating this spring.

Like the Valley Mills baseball team, the Crawford softball team won its fourth state championship with a near-flawless 3-0 win over Lovelady for the Class 2A title on June 1 at McCombs Field.

The China Spring baseball team made the 4A state tournament while Abbott reached the 1A state tournament for the third time since 2017. Both teams lost in the semifinals, but had phenomenal seasons getting there.

The Lorena softball team was one win away from reaching the 3A state tournament for the first time in school history in coach Steve Dolezel’s final season. But Franklin, yet another Central Texas team, held on for a 4-2 win over the Lady Leopards in the region finals to make its first-ever state tournament appearance.

It’s been a lot of fun watching these teams make some lifetime memories and giving their fans a ton of thrills for the last few weeks. There were a lot of inspirational moments along the way.

Kaleb Kuligowski did it all for Valley Mills in the state championship game, cranking a two-run triple, pitching two scoreless relief innings, and making an over-the-shoulder diving catch in deep center field for a big out in the seventh inning.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for all my life,” said Kuligowski after the championship. “It’s the only thing I wanted to do, and I got it accomplished.”

But there was nobody more heroic than Crawford pitcher Kenzie Jones and Valley Mills pitcher Cooper Ewing, the MVPs of their respective tournaments.

Jones was masterful in Crawford’s two state tournament wins as she threw a two-hitter in a tense 1-0 semifinals win over Weimar before spinning a three-hitter in the championship win over Lovelady.

After Crawford’s defense made three errors in the semifinals, the Lady Pirates delivered some spectacular plays in the title game. It ended with Crawford first baseman Kylie Ray’s running over-the-shoulder catch of a foul ball near the first base stands to kick off the celebration.

“We have to make good plays on defense, and that’s exactly what we did,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen after his fourth state championship. “We made several fantastic plays.”

Valley Mills somehow beat New Home in the semifinals despite getting outhit 10-3. Coming in to relieve starting pitcher Thomas Perez, Ewing nailed down the final four outs to secure Wednesday’s one-run win.

Ewing was back on the mound Thursday against a 34-0 Shiner team, holding the Comanches to two hits and two walks as the Eagles grabbed a 4-1 lead through four innings.

But fighting heat-related cramps on a scorching 95-degree afternoon, Ewing left the game for the next two innings as Kuligowski held Shiner at bay.

Knowing how much the game meant to his teammates and the town of Valley Mills, Ewing convinced Shanafelt to give him another shot on the mound in the seventh inning.

Shiner cut the lead to 4-2, but Kuligowski’s remarkable catch and Ewing’s game-ending strikeout sealed the win.

“I just think something more powerful than us helped us win this, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” Shanafelt said.

Chris Williams of KWTX asked me after Valley Mills’ win which pitcher had the more impressive state tournament performance: Kenzie Jones or Cooper Ewing?

I really couldn’t answer because they were both so clutch, so dominating, and so gutsy. They both brought home state championships to their communities, and that’s something players from both Valley Mills and Crawford can share the rest of their lives.

