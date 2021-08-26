Johnny Tusa entering Waco ISD Hall of Fame

For at least one year, Waco ISD’s annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be elevated to “Honoring a Waco Legend.”

The school district announced this week that it will recognize former head football coach and athletic Johnny Tusa and the 1986 Lions team at the Derrick Johnson Classic.

“We want to celebrate Coach Tusa,” Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said. “Everywhere I go as an athletic director, it’s always ‘Oh yeah! Johnny Tusa!’ It’s something that’s well overdue.”

Tusa will be inducted into the Waco ISD Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of the Waco High vs. Hutto game on Sept. 3 at Waco ISD Stadium. Members of the 1986 football team have been invited to accompany Tusa onto the field for the ceremony.

Tusa began a three-decade-long coaching stint in Waco ISD when he took over as Jefferson-Moore’s head football coach in 1979. When Jefferson-Moore, Richfield and Waco High consolidated in 1986, Tusa was tabbed as the Lions coach and remained in that post through the 2008 season. Tusa finished with a 181-87-2 record with 19 playoff appearances at Waco High. He also served as Waco ISD’s athletic director from 2013-2019.

Waco ISD will host a meet and greet event for former Lions coaches, players and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux in Legends Crossing.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.