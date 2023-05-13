WEST — Fighting off sickness, Kenzie Jones is still better than most Class 2A pitchers at 100 percent health.

Jones had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning and finished with a three-hitter to lead No. 1 Crawford to an 11-2 win over Italy on Saturday afternoon to clinch the region quarterfinals series.

The win wasn’t as dominating as the Lady Pirates’ 17-2 blowout of Italy in Thursday’s series opener. But with two-run homers by Savanna Pogue, Taylor Gohlke and Addie Cox, Crawford (31-2) still put together plenty of offense to support Jones' strong pitching.

“Toward the beginning of the playoffs, we were a little slow, a little shaky, a little nervous,” said Pogue, who has committed to Baylor. “I think we’ve really come together as a team and have played for each other. Kenzie’s not feeling very well and I think our bats stepped it up.”

Despite walking three batters in the first four innings, Jones didn’t allow a hit until Olivia Ramirez singled with one out in the fifth.

Italy finally scored in the sixth when Landry Janek delivered a two-run double. But the Lady Pirates escaped further damage when Landry was called out at the plate and ejected from the game for charging into Crawford catcher Haley Holmes.

Jones (27-2) hopes to feel better in the region semifinals against Collinsville at a time and date to be determined.

“I felt like today I definitely wasn’t on my ‘A’ game,” Jones said. “I felt a little under the weather and I wasn’t quite myself. I wouldn’t say I’m tired, but I’m just more like fatigued from not eating, sleeping and resting like I should be. But I did enough to get the job done for my team, so that’s all that matters.”

Jones was the winning pitcher for Crawford in last year’s state championship game, so she and her veteran teammates aren’t fazed by anything thrown their way as they attempt to repeat as Class 2A champions.

“It helps a lot having a big group of upperclassmen,” Jones said. “We’ve all played in multiple state championship games. We’ve played in big environments, so we’re able to keep our composure.”

The Lady Pirates quickly took command when London Minnix opened the first inning with a triple before Pogue pounded a two-run homer over the center-field fence off Ella Hudson.

Crawford doubled its lead when Gohlke drilled a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the fourth. Holmes walked and later stole home to push the lead to 5-0.

After Minnix hit a one-out single in the fifth, Cox powered a two-run shot over the center-field fence to stretch the lead to 7-0. Pogue walked before Jones and Gohlke followed with run-scoring doubles.

After watching Pogue collect 10 RBIs in the series opener, Italy elected to walk her with the bases loaded in the sixth.

“Offensively, we did a pretty good job,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen. “In the early innings, we got under the ball too much trying to hit it out. But it was a welcome sight after playing over at Whitney (on Thursday) where the wind was blowing in 30 mph.”

Jones finished with just one strikeout, but she has full confidence in a speedy defense that can track down fly balls in the outfield and play efficiently in the infield.

“If you hit a ball in the outfield, they’re going to catch it,” Allen said. “There’s so much speed out there. It’s nice to have that luxury. On the infield, we have a lot of good defensive players too, especially Savanna at shortstop makes a lot of fantastic plays. I know she (Jones) feels really confident when she puts the ball in play we’re going to make a play behind her.”