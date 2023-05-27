Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAXAHACHIE – Whenever Crawford coach Kirk Allen hands the ball to Kenzie Jones, he knows his ace could do something phenomenal.

It doesn’t get much better than spinning a no-hitter to earn a ticket back to the state tournament.

Jones completely dominated No. 5 Trenton’s hitters as she complemented her no-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead the No. 1 Lady Pirates to a 7-0 win in the Class 2A regional finals on Saturday afternoon.

Crawford (34-2) will play in the state semifinals for the fourth straight time on Tuesday at McCombs Field in Austin after winning the state title in 2019 and 2022 and losing in the 2021 title game. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.

It’s only fitting that Jones (30-2) played such a major role in getting the Lady Pirates back to Austin since she threw a three-hitter to win last year’s state title with a 3-0 shutout over Lovelady.

Jones is headed for New Mexico to play college softball next season, but she still wants to create some more senior memories.

"I don’t think it’s set in that we’re going to the state tournament again,” Jones said. “But it’s exciting. They’ve always told you that experience really helps when it comes down to big games and you don’t realize that until you have the experience. So I think that really helped me.”

Knowing that Trenton (30-2-1) can barrel up against fast pitching, Jones threw the Lady Tigers a steady diet of curveballs and changeups.

Jones walked four batters and Tristen Jones reached on a Crawford error to open the fifth. But the Lady Pirates' defense saved the no-hitter when catcher Haley Holmes fielded Crystal Pena’s bunt and fired to first for the last out in the fifth. Holmes made the head’s up play after the ball bounced off diving first baseman Taylor Gohlke’s glove.

“Our team is very close bonded,” Kenzie Jones said. “We get along very well. Even in practice, we’ll be messing around and something like that will happen and we’ll still get the out. We practice and practice just finishing the play no matter what it is because you never know, they might miss first base or they might not run it out. It was a great play.”

Savanna Pogue blasted a two-run homer and drilled a double to lead the Lady Pirates’ seven-hit attack against Trenton ace Tristen Jones.

“We played our best game today by far,” Allen said. “We were on point, the defense played well, offense played well and Kenzie obviously had 11 strikeouts and played a great game. When you put all those things together, it’s going to be tough to beat us.”

Jones helped her cause by hitting a run-scoring double in the first inning.

The Lady Pirates tacked on two more runs in the second inning. Holmes opened with a double high off the center-field wall before Sidney Hamilton drew a walk from Jones. Rachel Smith punched across a run with a groundout before London Minnix ripped a run-scoring single to give the Lady Pirates a 3-0 lead.

The hits kept on coming as Pogue doubled and scored on an error in the third inning. After Addie Cox opened the fifth with a single, Pogue knocked her two-run homer off the top of the center-field wall to extend Crawford’s lead to 6-0.

“I was just thinking get the ball in the air so we can get that run in,” Pogue said. “I didn’t think it was over. I thought we were about to have a tag play at home.”

Hamilton doubled and scored on Madi Green’s squeeze bunt in the sixth. The Lady Tigers made their biggest threat in the bottom of the sixth when Mariana Caro walked, reached second on an error and stole third. But Jones escaped the jam by forcing cleanup hitter Emma Dudley to pop up to Crawford second baseman Green to end the inning.

Green ended the game in the seventh when she grabbed Jackie Gallego’s line drive and caught Gracie Williams off second base for a double play.

“We studied their batters really well and I think Kenzie pitched lights out and did what she was supposed to and we made our plays in the field,” Pogue said. “I think we’re all ecstatic. We all want to work hard and be there for each other.”