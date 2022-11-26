Jonesboro can't quite complete comeback, falls to Irion County, 44-43

EARLY — Jonesboro was inches away from extending its season in the six-man playoffs, but it came up just a little short.

Irion County fended off the Eagles, 44-43, in a Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal game on Saturday at Longhorn Stadium.

That outcome prevented an all-Central Texas matchup in the state semifinals between Jonesboro and No. 1-ranked Abbott (13-0). Instead, it’ll be Irion County that gets a shot against the Panthers for the right to move on to AT&T Stadium for the state championship game.

Jonesboro (11-2) scored with 1:35 remaining to pull within 44-43 of the Hornets (12-0). The touchdown gave the Eagles 27 points in a wild fourth quarter. But unfortunately for Jonesboro, it couldn’t make it 29, as the Eagles missed the ensuing PAT.