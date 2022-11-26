 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jonesboro can't quite complete comeback, falls to Irion County, 44-43

Jonesboro finished with an 11-2 record, only two points shy of reaching the state semifinals.

EARLY — Jonesboro was inches away from extending its season in the six-man playoffs, but it came up just a little short.

Irion County fended off the Eagles, 44-43, in a Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal game on Saturday at Longhorn Stadium.

That outcome prevented an all-Central Texas matchup in the state semifinals between Jonesboro and No. 1-ranked Abbott (13-0). Instead, it’ll be Irion County that gets a shot against the Panthers for the right to move on to AT&T Stadium for the state championship game.

Jonesboro (11-2) scored with 1:35 remaining to pull within 44-43 of the Hornets (12-0). The touchdown gave the Eagles 27 points in a wild fourth quarter. But unfortunately for Jonesboro, it couldn’t make it 29, as the Eagles missed the ensuing PAT.

Jonesboro had no timeouts to stop the clock, and Irion County fielded the ensuing kick and was able to kneel out the clock for the win.

