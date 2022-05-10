Jonesboro Eagles fly away with UIL state golf title

KYLE — One by one, the Jonesboro Eagles golfers walked off the 18th green and nodded to each other.

At first there were subdued smiles, but the celebrations started to percolate once the Eagles realized what they had done.

All five Jonesboro boys’ golfers shot 89 or better in the final round of the Class 1A state tournament, allowing them to cruise to the state championship on Tuesday at Plum Creek Golf Course.

Jonesboro senior Jeffrey Morse led the way, winning the individual title with a 36-hole score of 11-over-par 153. The Eagles posted a two-day team score of 338-333-671 to win by 40 strokes over second-place Miami.

Although the Jonesboro football team played in the Six Man Division I state championship game in 2016 and 2017, the Eagles golfers earned the distinction as the first bunch to win a team state title for the school.

Jonesboro sent the same five golfers to state a year ago and they came home with bronze medals, 17 strokes behind 1A state champ Sterling City.

“We’re writing history as we speak,” Morse said. “We had it 365 days ago. We knew we had the talent, we just didn’t know how to show it. That was our first year. We just developed and got on with it.”

The Eagles opening round of 338 on Monday put them 19 strokes in front of second-place Miami. Jonesboro ran away from the field by improving by five shots in the final round.

Morse said the key was to hold steady.

“When we have a bad hole, we call it quicksand,” Morse said. “You know what happens in quicksand? The harder you try, the faster you sink down. When you get down on yourself, it’s like quicksand and the only way to get out of it is to stay composed and make good shots.”

Morse trailed Utopia’s Nolan Steelman by two strokes through the first 18 holes. But the Jonesboro senior vaulted into first place with a final round of 6-over 77 and finished three strokes in front of Steelman and Miami’s Ben Thrasher in third place, and two ahead of Marfa’s Cristian Ontiveros in second place at the end of 36 holes.

The rest of the Eagles’ scores included Costin Allison at 86-82-168 (tied for 15th), Logan Necessary at 87-86-173; Michael Kaibas at 89-88-177 and Hunter Thompson at 99-89-188.

Bare shaves five strokes in final round

In Georgetown, Midway senior Brayden Bare shot a second round of 1-over 73 to move up the leaderboard in the 6A state tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club. Bare opened with a 78 on Monday and was in a tie for 37th entering the final round. He moved up 10 places to a tie for 27th.

Matt Comegys of Plano West won the 6A individual title with a 36-hole score of 70-66-136.

Leopards land in 5th in 3A

In Austin, the Lorena boys team held its spot from the opening round and finished fifth in the 3A state tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course.

The Leopards posted a two-day score of 349-331-680. Brock’s 36-hole score of 321-305-626 won the 3A state title. Callisburg and Lago Vista tied for second at 636.

Cameron Yoe finished 11th at 365-357-722.

Lorena’s Ethan Norwood (81-77-158) tied for 14th.

