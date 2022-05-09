Jonesboro Eagles soar into 1A state golf team lead; Midway's Bare shoots 78

KYLE — The Jonesboro Eagles boys’ golf team put themselves in position to win a UIL Class 1A gold medal after the first 18 holes of the state tournament on Monday at Plum Creek Golf Course.

Jonesboro’s Jeffrey Morse led the way as the Eagles shot 338 and lead in the team standings. Miami, in second place, is 19 strokes behind Jonesboro.

Morse posted an opening-round 76 and is just two strokes behind individual leader Nolan Steelman of Utopia.

In Georgetown, Midway senior Brayden Bare opened the 6A tournament with a score of six-over-par 78 at Legacy Hills Golf Club. Bare, who finished tied for 21st in 2021, is tied for 37th going into the final round on Tuesday.

Garrett Endicott of San Antonio Clark topped the first-round leaderboard with a 68.

In Kingsland, Lake Belton moved into contention for a team medal. The Broncos shot an opening round of 318 and stand in third place going into the final round. Lake Belton is 28 strokes behind leader Argyle and trails second-place Bullard by seven shots. Bridgeport (319) and Andrews (320) are close behind the Broncos.

Chandler Cooke led Lake Belton in the first round with a 71. He is tied for fourth, four strokes behind individual leader Jaxon Donaldson of Wimberley at 67.

In Austin, Lorena landed in fifth place through 18 holes with a team score of 349 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course. The Leopards are 24 strokes behind third-place Lago Vista and 33 in back of 3A team leader Callisburg.

Ethan Norwood led Lorena with a first-round 81. He is tied for 16th, five strokes behind three golfers tied for the lead at 76.

Cameron Yoe shot 365 as a team through the first round and enters Tuesday’s final round tied for 10th.

Also in Austin, The Hamilton golf team posted an opening round of 352 to move into fourth place after the first 18 holes at Lions Municipal. The Bulldogs are six strokes behind Goldthwaite in third place and trail team leader Lindsay by 17.

Hamilton’s Tyner Haile is tied for third individually after an opening round of 78. He is three strokes behind individual leader Ethan Boggs from Morton.

Bosqueville shot a team 426 and will enter the final round in 12th place.

