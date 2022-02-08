Joshua girls slip past University in overtime, but Lady Trojans still playoff-bound

They again traded punches to fight to a 52-52 tie with a minute left in the extra period. Joshua’s Karsyn Jones drew a foul with 38 seconds to play, but missed most of her freebies, and University senior post Dyamon Griggs gobbled up the rebound.

However, the Lady Trojans couldn’t capitalize, as they suffered a turnover. And this time, the Owls found some free space to fly loose, as Tallent found a seam in the lane and got free for the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds to go.

University tried to counter on the other end, but couldn’t answer, and was forced to foul to stop the clock. Joshua split a pair of free throws with two seconds to go, and Griggs’ long inbound pass downcourt was intercepted to snuff out the Lady Trojans’ hopes.

“Sometimes a game like that, especially a game that goes into overtime, it comes down to final play,” said Lloyd, whose team had won at Joshua, 46-34, on Jan. 14. “That’s what it came down to, they made the final play. Fortunately for them, their final play was free throws.”