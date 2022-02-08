Joshua girls slip past University in overtime, but Lady Trojans still playoff-bound

The movie trailer for the upcoming smash hit “Girls Basketball Playoffs” dropped at University High School on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans would like to order up a rewrite for a different ending, though.
In a tenacious tussle that truly reflected a playoff atmosphere, visiting Joshua scored a 55-52 overtime win over University in the regular-season finale for both teams.
It was a game that effectively mattered for seeding purposes, as both teams are playoff-bound out of District 14-5A. With the win, Joshua (15-19, 7-5) captured the No. 3 playoff seed in the district behind Red Oak and Midlothian, while University (11-10, 6-6) will advance as the No. 4 seed.
These two teams basically tailgated one another for four-plus periods, never letting each other out of their sights. It just didn’t end the way the Lady Trojans would have wanted, but University head coach Trey Lloyd said he couldn’t have been prouder of his team’s effort.
“We fought. Even through all the adversity. Things just don’t go your way sometimes,” Lloyd said.
The game featured more ties than a Wall Street businessman’s closet. The teams battled to a 25-all deadlock at the half, and then Joshua’s talented senior Ella Tallent drilled a pair of free throws with about 30 seconds to play in regulation to knot the score at 44. University couldn’t pull ahead on the other end, sending the game to overtime.
They again traded punches to fight to a 52-52 tie with a minute left in the extra period. Joshua’s Karsyn Jones drew a foul with 38 seconds to play, but missed most of her freebies, and University senior post Dyamon Griggs gobbled up the rebound.
However, the Lady Trojans couldn’t capitalize, as they suffered a turnover. And this time, the Owls found some free space to fly loose, as Tallent found a seam in the lane and got free for the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds to go.
University tried to counter on the other end, but couldn’t answer, and was forced to foul to stop the clock. Joshua split a pair of free throws with two seconds to go, and Griggs’ long inbound pass downcourt was intercepted to snuff out the Lady Trojans’ hopes.
“Sometimes a game like that, especially a game that goes into overtime, it comes down to final play,” said Lloyd, whose team had won at Joshua, 46-34, on Jan. 14. “That’s what it came down to, they made the final play. Fortunately for them, their final play was free throws.”
Despite the defeat, Griggs showed off an impressive all-around skill set in doing everything she could to hoist her team to victory. The 5-11 senior post certainly can handle traditional post duties like snatching caroms or swatting away shots, but she just as frequently served as one of University’s most reliable ballhandlers and passers. It wasn’t uncommon at all to see Griggs drop a spin dribble to elude a defender and then lead the break with excellent court vision.
Griggs, a regional champion in the shot put in 2021, finished with a team-leading 23 points.
“She’s a special young lady,” Lloyd said. “I hate that not a lot of people have gotten to see her. In my opinion, she’s one of the top players in the nation. It’s just unfortunate that people don’t get to see her. I know that she’s going to bounce back from this. It’s going to hurt for a while, but we’ll bounce back and we’ll get prepared for whoever we play in the playoffs.”
University, which was missing senior guard Serena Guariola due to a season-ending ACL injury, also got some plucky play from point guard Kandice Casarez. The senior captain aggressively attacked the basket and scored four of her 14 points in overtime.
“She’s tough. She’s one of the ones who plays bigger than her size,” Lloyd said. “I tell her, I trust you. She’s one of those ones who puts in the work. And she’s another special young lady. Both (Griggs and Casarez), they basically grew up together, so they know all about each other.”
Cadi Dawkins also contributed 14 points to University’s cause.
For Joshua, no one player shouldered much more of the load than any other. Peyton Cole banged in 14 points to top the Owls, while Kamdyn Graves had 11 and Sawyer Colbert scored 10.
After the game, several tearful University players consoled one another. This clearly wasn’t how they wanted to put a wrap on their home court.
But it’s not a wrap on their season. It appears Highland Park and Royse City are headed for a tiebreaker game to determine the top seed out of District 13-5A, and the winner of that matchup will be University’s bi-district opponent in the playoffs.
The Lady Trojans’ mindset? Bring it on.
“This was a very hurtful way to go in the last game on our court,” Lloyd said. “But we got ourselves into the playoffs, and we hadn’t done that in three years. And playoffs is a whole different animal. Anything can happen.”
No. 6 La Vega 63, Robinson 24
Mar’cyah “MiMi” Willis scored 10 of her 14 points in the opening quarter as the sixth-ranked Lady Pirates busted out of the harbor with a full wind in their sails. They went on to a blowout win over the Rockets, completing a 10-0 run through District 18-4A competition.
La Vega (29-4 overall) led 21-0 after a quarter and held a commanding 35-3 advantage at the halftime break.
It helps when you’re dropping in shots with the efficiency that Willis did. She sank 5 of her 7 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Sophomore Kaley O’Neal and freshman Angela Carroll ensured that La Vega didn’t miss a beat when it turned to its bench, scoring eight points apiece.
Lorena 45, Whitney 25
A balanced scoring attack and a dogged defensive effort all added up to a District 17-3A title for the Lorena Lady Leopards.
Lorena moved to 23-10 overall and 12-2 in this competitive district, just ahead of West and Troy.
Tristin Curry and Bailey Smedshammer tossed in 12 points apiece, while Leigh Jespersen went for 10. As the top seed from the district, Lorena will play either Rice or Mildred in the bi-district round.