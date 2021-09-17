Joshua keeps University winless in district opener, 45-27

JOSHUA — A first-half Joshua surge was too much for University to overcame, as the Owls defeated the Trojans, 45-27, in their District 5-5A opener on Friday night.

The loss keeps University out of the win column, as the Trojans fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district play.

The Owls led 31-7 at halftime and despite University scoring the final 21 points of the game, the outcome was never in doubt after the first 24 minutes.

University had remained competitive in two non-district losses to Granbury and Terrell by leading at halftime, with first-year head coach Kent Laster imploring his team to find a way to finish.

But against the Owls on Joshua’s homecoming, it was the start that got the Trojans in trouble. After going three-and-out on their first possession they punted and Joshua scored on its first play from scrimmage. Owns backup quarterback Drew DeAram broke down the left sideline for a 64-yard run, virtually untouched by the University defense. Ashton Tyson ran in for a two-point conversion and it was 8-0, Joshua, with still 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

On the next play, Joshua converted an onside kick and took over the ball at the University 45. It took the Owls just four plays to score again as Kolby plowed in from four yards off for a 14-0 lead.