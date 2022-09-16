Junior's jaunts light fire for Midway, but Rockwall-Heath still too much, 52-24

If there were any questions about whether Junior Thornton was ready to take over as the starting quarterback for Midway, he answered them — emphatically.

Yeah, he’s ready.

Thornton, a former receiver, took his big-play ability to the QB spot in a mammoth way, rushing for 277 yards and three touchdowns to give Midway a significant spark. Unfortunately for the Panthers, it still didn’t result in a win, as quick-strike Rockwall-Heath rocked to 417 rushing yards in a 52-24 victory in the nondistrict finale at Panther Stadium.

Nevertheless, after Midway (0-4) struggled to get on track offensively in its first three games, Thornton brought a whole new dimension to the proceedings, and offered some renewed hope.

“He’s a special athlete, a special talent,” Midway coach Shane Anderson said. “We knew that going in. I just didn’t really know he would respond to doing it. But super proud of how he prepared this week, and I think we did the right thing giving him all week to prepare and get focused on being the starter.

“It definitely lit a spark and definitely gave us something to build on. But at the same time, Hutto is going to get this film, and they’re going to have a plan for it. So we’ve got to be able to execute at all levels.”

Heath (3-1) rolled into Panther Stadium like a boulder going downhill, having scored a combined 113 points in its previous two games against Euless Trinity and Mansfield Lake Ridge. The Hawks showed why, as they had the chain gang (and, often, the Panther defense) gasping for breath with their long gainers on the ground. Three different Heath ball carriers topped 100 yards rushing — with Jack Davenport ripping off 158 yards, Malachi Tuesno going for 136 and three TDs, and Brittan Snider contributing 105 and a touchdown.

“I think what makes them tough is that they have a system in place,” Anderson said. “That staff has been in place since Coach (Mike) Spradlin got there. Coach (John) Harrell took over, he’s an O-line guy, and you know O-line guys are going to want to run the football. They do a great job of it, and they did a great job with it tonight. Their kids play extremely hard.”

Through two quarters, Midway was right there, duking it out with those knockout artists from Heath. The Hawks held a 21-17 lead at the half, but Thornton had churned his way to 184 rushing yards in the first half, and Midway was getting the ball first to start the third quarter.

But Heath’s defense adjusted, and its rushing attack only gained more steam. The Hawks scored three times in the third quarter — on two touchdowns and an impressive 46-yard field goal from senior Na’el Shalabi — to open up a comfortable 38-17 edge.

“Even if those guys weren’t varsity football players from last year, they went three or four rounds deep and that JV got all those extra practices,” Anderson said. “Those are things you have to look at when you’re building a program. These kids (at Midway) haven’t had extra practices the last two years. That’s all I can attribute it to, they’ve played more football than us and they out-executed us in the second half.”

Midway finally popped the top on the second-half scoring when Thornton made a slick 7-yard TD run on an option keeper with 8:20 to play. That trimmed the Heath gap to 38-24 and gave the Panthers a glimmer of hope.

But Heath’s Davenport found some room on the edge and went 67 yards on the Hawks’ first play after that touchdown. The Panthers managed to eventually run him down, but four plays later Snider penetrated the end zone on a 4th-and-goal play from the 1. That pushed the gap back to 45-24, and deflated the Midway balloon.

As the night started, Thornton needed all of one play to supply an electric charge to the Panther offense. On Midway’s first offensive snap, Thornton faked a handoff to his backfield mate Dominique Hill, and then hit a crease on a full gallop. Nobody could catch him, as he broke it for a 65-yard touchdown and a lickety-quick 7-0 Midway lead.

But those visiting Hawks have some serious field-flipping capability, too. They answered right back on the first play of the ensuing possession, as running back Tuesno shed a Midway tackle attempt to get into the open field, then buzzed 75 yards to paydirt.

From there, the battle was on, as both teams had their share of can-you-top-this, show-stopping moments.

Thornton popped another long gainer on his second rushing attempt of the night, zipping 56 yards into Heath territory. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they couldn’t finish off that drive with a touchdown, instead setting for a James Satterfield 31-yard field goal and the 10-7 lead.

Heath, which uses precious little of the play clock before snapping for the next play, booked it right back downfield. The Hawks went up 14-10 at the 4:25 mark of the opening quarter when quarterback Caleb Hoover went fishing for the sideline in the end zone, and his big, 6-foot-6 tight end Eliott Finley rewarded him by hooking the ball and getting a foot down in bounds for the 14-yard score.

The defenses stiffened a bit thereafter, as the next three possessions — two from Midway and one from Heath — resulted in punts. Then the Hawks took flight again, producing a 79-yard scoring drive, with the big play coming on a 32-yard hookup between Hoover and his senior receiver Peyton Wingfield. Tuesno eventually finished off the drive with a 4-yard TD run, pushing the Hawk lead to 21-10 at the 6:23 mark of the second quarter.

Give it up for Midway, though, which showed major signs of growth. The Panthers bounced back with a 75-yard scoring drive that was helped along by a pass interference penalty against Heath defensive back Rahmir Ambrose. On 2nd-and-goal from the Hawk 3, Thornton tucked the ball away on a keeper and again flashed those freaky-fast wheels when he accelerated around the right side and dove for the end zone. That TD run, his second of the night, brought Midway to within 21-17 with 2:07 left in the first half.

Rockwall-Heath’s snap-it-as-rapidly-as-possible is well-equipped for a two-minute drill. And the Hawks indeed ticked downfield into Midway territory. But the Midway student section rumbled in full throat and helped out their favorite team, leading to a couple of false start penalties against Heath, including one that wiped out a potential 46-yard scoring pass.

Things got away from Midway in the second half, but the Panthers will get a chance to hit the reset button next week when they open District 12-6A play at home against Hutto.

“We’re going to have some opportunities to win some games, we’re going to have some opportunities to change the dynamics of what we’ve got going,” Anderson said. “But we’ve just got to start tomorrow morning and we’ve got to be ready to go.”