Juniors to Watch: Top Centex recruits in Class of 2023

Derion Gullette, LB, Marlin
Joe Gutshall, DL, Lorena
Connor Crews, QB, Lake Belton
Desmond Woodson, QB, Marlin
Tre Wisner, RB, Connally
Jamarie Wiggins, DB, Connally
Dom Hill, RB, Midway
Tre Hafford, WR, China Spring
Zha’Mauryon Lofton, ATH, Marlin
Mikail Harrison-Pilot, WR, Temple
Javeon Wilcox, DB, Temple
Naeten Mitchell, DB, Temple
Cash Fuller, OL, West
Jelani McDonald, ATH, Connally
Braden Hurt, DL, Groesbeck
Taurean York, LB, Temple
Zachary Erickson, OL, Belton
Canyon Massengale, OL, Whitney
Trajon Butler, WR, Marlin
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
