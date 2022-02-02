 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juniors to Watch: Top Centex recruits in Class of 2023
0 Comments

Juniors to Watch: Top Centex recruits in Class of 2023

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bosqueville Marlin (copy)

Marlin’s Derion Gullette led Central Texas in receiving as a junior in 2021, but is being highly recruited as a linebacker.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Derion Gullette, LB, Marlin

Joe Gutshall, DL, Lorena

Connor Crews, QB, Lake Belton

Desmond Woodson, QB, Marlin

Tre Wisner, RB, Connally

Jamarie Wiggins, DB, Connally

Dom Hill, RB, Midway

Tre Hafford, WR, China Spring

Zha’Mauryon Lofton, ATH, Marlin

Mikail Harrison-Pilot, WR, Temple

Javeon Wilcox, DB, Temple

Naeten Mitchell, DB, Temple

Cash Fuller, OL, West

Jelani McDonald, ATH, Connally

Braden Hurt, DL, Groesbeck

Taurean York, LB, Temple

Zachary Erickson, OL, Belton

Canyon Massengale, OL, Whitney

Trajon Butler, WR, Marlin

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert