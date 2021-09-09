Kangaroos bounce Waco High, 42-6

It was too late, though. Killeen (2-1) scored on its first four possessions of the second half to put the game away.

Waco High falls to 0-3 after its worst loss of the season so far. The Lions previously hung closer with West Mesquite (34-17) and Hutto (27-14).

Killeen made big plays in its passing game to take a 14-0 advantage to halftime.

Norman connected with Thomas for a 36-yard gain to the Waco High 8 to spark the game-opening offensive series. On the next play, Arthur bolted up the middle for the eight-yard touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, Killeen doubled its advantage when Norman hit Thomas wide open in the middle of the field and Thomas ran away from the Lion defense for a 56-yard touchdown.

But the Waco High defense held steady deep in its own end a couple of times to keep Killeen from getting too far in front before the break.

Waco High turned away a Killeen drive on fourth-and-goal from the 7, tackling Kangaroos holder Ivory Washington after a botched field goal snap early in the second quarter. Killeen started back-to-back possessions inside the Waco High 35 later in the period, but the Lions forced three-and-outs on both occasions.

However, Waco High couldn’t get its offense clicking to cut into the Roos’ lead. The Lions managed just three first downs in the first half and couldn’t move past the Killen 40.

