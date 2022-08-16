KEEP CHOPPING WOOD: University Trojans expect hard work to pay off

When you hear the phrase “chopping wood” it’s hard not to imagine a lumberjack swinging away at the trunk of a tree. Feet set apart, arms above his head, almost like a hefty baseball swing, steadily chopping away.

Whether under the scorching heat of the Texas sun or the much needed pelt of summer rain, University football is chopping away.

“So the ‘keep chopping wood’ is an analogy that basically we came up with to illustrate chopping a tree down,” explained Trojans head coach Kent Laster. “If you’re chopping trees down, if you’re working hard, that’s what it’s all about. Come back and get the job done. Sometimes you got to keep working a little longer than you expect. But at the end of the day, you got to keep chopping until that tree comes down.”

Laster took inspiration from a Sylvester Stallone saying. Similar, in a way, to PJ Fleck’s “Row the Boat” mantra at the University of Minnesota, the analogy instills the team with a sense of optimism. It means that eventually the work will pay off.

Heading into Laster’s second season at the helm of the program and coming off a winless 2021, the Trojans are buying into a system of commitment and self-discipline and adopting a no excuses attitude.

“We keep working,” said senior offensive lineman Ty’Eric Bernal. “We don’t want anybody to get better than us. So we have to work every day.”

Bernal is one of 15 returning starters for the Trojans. He along with Paul Monrial and John’Zay Fulbright will anchor the O-line. Senior running back Mekhi Sandolph will be one of the sparks driving the offense with Naje Drakes right there with him providing ground options for senior quarterback Thomas Chandler.

Defensively, University will count on senior defensive back Dantre Degrate and juniors Jaylin Petty, Micah Henderson and Matt Marquez to lead.

Petty, Henderson and Marquez all saw significant playing time as sophomores. Bernal also pointed out defensive back Jeauan Harris as someone who’s stepped up as of late and provided energy after sitting out the previous season due to injury.

Laster is happy to see strong leadership out of his team, noting that player led teams win games.

“At the end of the day, teams, really good teams — teams we seek to emulate, the Leander Rouses, those kind of teams — those are teams that are player led,” Laster said. “I mean, it’s one thing if coaches are leading, but it’s another thing if the kids that are on the field, they’re leading each other.”

The Trojans want what every team wants — to win games and reach the playoffs. But perhaps even more than that, they want to do something that hasn’t been done at University. Laster said he learned a lot during his first year as head coach not just about the players but about how to bring consistency and structure as a coaching staff.

Now in year two, the expectations are higher. University is going to keep chopping wood until they’re able to take down the largest tree.

“The biggest challenge I’ve set for myself is setting these higher goals in a year two where we’re not that far outside of COVID,” Laster said. “In a time where the program hasn’t had a ton of success recently, to be able to set those goals in such a short timeframe — what we’re talking about literally has not been done in decades.