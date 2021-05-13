 Skip to main content
Keith Stifflemire leaving Riesel after 2 years
Riesel ISD is searching for a new athletic director and head football coach, as Keith Stifflemire is departing after two years. Stifflemire told the Tribune-Herald he has taken a position as defensive coordinator and head track and field coach at Class 4A Lake Worth.

Stifflemire guided the Indians to a 7-13 record in two seasons, leading them to the playoffs in 2019.

Stifflemire coached at Evant from 2002-08 and helped the Elks to their first playoff appearance in 50 years in 2004. He then moved to Copperas Cove where he worked with Jack and Tracy Welch before spending a year as an assistant at Gatesville. At Lake Worth, Stifflemire will reunite with Tracy Welch, who is head coach of the Bullfrogs.

