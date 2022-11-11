Kennedale turns tables on La Vega, ends Pirates' season, 10-7

JOSHUA — When La Vega met Kennedale in the opening week of the season, Bryson Roland had a field day.

The La Vega sophomore ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 rout on that August night. Kennedale had no intention of allowing another show like that Friday in the Class 4A Division I playoffs.

Roland was held to 37 yards on 16 carries, part of a stifling Kennedale defensive effort that limited La Vega to 158 total yards in a 10-7 win at Owl Stadium.

The Pirates got the ball first but were forced to punt, and Kennedale quickly took advantage. Cameron Lyles, who ran for 147 yards on 29 carries to lead a Kennedale offense that had 215 total yards and never attempted a pass, popped a 28-yard run to get the Wildcats to the La Vega 3 and scored on the next play.

“It’s been the craziest year. We’ve just started slow every week,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “He won the toss and deferred, and we’ve got to put the offense out there and got the wind with it, and we sputtered a little bit.”

Hyde gave much of the credit for Kennedale’s defensive effort to Poasa Utu, a defensive end who is committed to Oklahoma State.

“I’d bet he had 30 tackles tonight,” Hyde said. “He’s an elite guy, and there were times we had a scheme with two people blocking him and just couldn’t get it done.”

Kennedale held on to that 7-0 lead until early in the second quarter when it got the ball back and played keep away.

The Wildcats went on a 17-play drive, including picking up three fourth-down conversions, that took 8:06 off the clock, and Lance Pate made a 32-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 Kennedale lead.

Utu also played tight end, and Hyde said he “wore us out” when the Pirates were in their traditional even front. They changed to an odd front to force Utu to find somebody to block, and it worked the rest of the game.

La Vega had a 17-play march that spanned the third and fourth quarters and took it to the Kennedale 10-yard line. But on fourth down, Roland was buried by three Kennedale defenders as soon as he got the ball for a 3-yard loss.

The Kennedale defense forced another turnover on downs on the next La Vega possession, this time on a fourth-down sack at the La Vega 24. The La Vega defense was once again up to the challenge, and Kennedale missed a field goal.

The Pirates got the ball at their own 20 with 4:22 remaining and went down the field, thanks in large part to three 15-yard Kennedale penalties. The last of those was a pass-interference call that put the ball at the Wildcat 7.

Two plays later, Robert Prescott fired a strike to Nate Washington on a quick slant for a 9-yard touchdown that gave the Pirates life with 2:01 remaining.

La Vega tried an onside kick, but it failed and Kennedale picked up a first down and ran out the clock.

Prescott didn’t start because of an ankle injury but came on to complete three of his nine passes for 59 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Nikzavyer Rice was La Vega’s leading rusher with 50 yards on 16 carries.