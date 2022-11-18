Key interception return seals Hamilton's victory over Axtell, 35-21

After cutting its deficit to seven points and forcing a punt, Axtell was in position to tie the game. But Hamilton’s Ryan Worbington shut the door in emphatic fashion.

Axtell had moved the ball to its own 29-yard line, but Worbington intercepted Coldyn Horn’s pass and housed it for a game-sealing touchdown.

Hamilton took down Axtell, 35-21, in the Class 2A Div. I area playoffs Friday evening at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” Bulldogs’ head coach Ryan Marwitz said. “Give Axtell lots of credit. They kept battling back. We’d get up (by) two scores and they had no quit in them. Hats off to them.

“Area round football playoffs, it’s gonna be a tough team. And then our kids, they just came through in clutch situations and made some big plays by a lot of different guys and it’s just exciting when the kids can come away with this victory after all the hard work they put in.”

Quarterback Jaxon Edwards lit the Longhorns (8-3) up for four total touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air. Edwards finished with 69 yards on 17 rushes and went 4-6 for 73 yards in the passing game.

Running back Izaac Wood paced Hamilton (7-5) with 145 yards on 19 attempts. Wood had already hit the century mark in the first half alone. Marwitz said the run game has been a point of emphasis for the team all season.

“That’s just kind of what we talk about all the time,” Marwitz said. “Our motto on the year was just pound the rock. Just keep on chipping away. It’s gonna be ups and downs. And these guys, with a good group of seniors that lead us all the time, every day in practice, and that’s the result of it tonight.”

The Bulldogs pushed their lead to 21-7 early in the third, but just like Marwitz said, the Longhorns responded and trimmed the lead to seven. Then, to start the fourth, Edwards hit Worbington in stride for a 43-yard touchdown. Hamilton was in full control and led 28-14 with 11:52 remaining.

But once again, Axtell clawed right back. Nearly five minutes later, the Longhorns benefited from a roughing the passer call to cut their deficit to one score. Horn found wide receiver Chris Gacayan in the back left corner of the end zone from nine yards out.

Axtell was able to get a stop and possessed the ball with just under three minutes to play, but Horn’s costly pick-six ended the Longhorns’ impressive season in the area round.

The Bulldogs struck first thanks to a one-yard plunge from Edwards. The eight-play, 59-yard touchdown drive came as a result of a fumble by Axtell’s Troy Arlitt on a jet sweep. But three and a half minutes later, Horn scored a one-yard touchdown where he juked out a couple Hamilton defenders, making it 7-7.

The teams swapped possessions several times before the Bulldogs had it near the end of the half. Hamilton started its drive on a short field, only needing 37 yards to score. The team hit pay dirt with two seconds remaining on the clock to take a 13-7 halftime lead after a blocked extra point attempt that was almost returned the other way for two points.

Hamilton now faces its district foe, Tolar, during Thanksgiving week in the regional quarterfinals. Game time and location have not been announced yet. Marwitz is all too familiar with the Rattlers (12-0) and said the team is ready to upset another top-dog.

“They’re plenty good. They do a good job,” Marwitz said. “We see them in a lot of different sports. We’re playing on Thanksgiving week. Anytime you play on Thanksgiving in football, it’s exciting. We’re gonna regroup Monday and have a good plan. Our kids, I know they’ll come out and play hard.”