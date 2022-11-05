 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Killeen 32, Waco High 6

KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams.

Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception.

Waco High, which was making its return to Class 5A in 2022, finished the year at 2-8 overall and 1-7 in district in an injury-plagued campaign. The Lions suffered multiple injuries at the quarterback position in particular.

