La Vega advances 1 spot in poll as neighborhood gets big shakeup

As many teams around the state took a breather before district play starts Friday, La Vega nevertheless advanced one spot in the Class 4A Div. I rankings, up to No. 6, due to a shakeup above.
No. 2 Corpus Christi Calallen and No. 4 Tyler Chapel Hill both lost on Friday night, dropping out of the poll entirely. But that wasn't the biggest surprise as eighth-ranked Melissa stunned No. 1 Argyle, the defending state champion and regular-season nemesis of the Pirates, with a 21-0 shutout.
That jumped the Cardinals past La Vega in the poll, up to No. 4, while the Eagles slid to No. 5.
Additionally, La Vega's district mate, Midlothian Heritage, entered the poll at No. 9. That puts three 5-4A teams in the state rankings, along with No 2-ranked Stephenville. La Vega hosts the Yellow Jackets this week to open district and also gets Heritage at home on Oct. 22.
Elsewhere in the rankings, thing were stable for local teams.
China Spring stayed No. 5 after an open week before hosting Jarrell this Friday to begin district play. No. 7 West and No. 10 Lorena easily handled Dallas Madison and Troy, moving to 2-0 in district play, while No. 4 Crawford handled Tolar to keep its record spotless.
Both undefeated, No. 1 Mart and No. 10 Chilton were off last week and they'll meet to open 10-2A play at Panther Stadium on Friday. In six-man, Jonesboro, Abbott and Live Oak all 45ed their opponents last week to remain ranked No. 3, No. 5 and No. 1 in their respective divisions.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 6, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Austin Westlake (5-0) W: San Marcos, 56-0 1
2 Katy (6-0) W: Katy Tompkins, 56-21 2
3 Southlake Carroll (6-0) W: Keller, 49-13 3
4 Denton Guyer (6-0) W: Prosper, 35-7 4
5 Duncanville (3-1) Idle 5
6 Humble Atascocita (5-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 49-14 6
7 Rockwall-Heath (5-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 45-3 8
8 Spring Westfield (5-0) W: Spring, 31-21 9
9 Galena Park North Shore (5-1) W: Humble, 68-6 10
10 Lake Travis (4-1) W: Buda Hays, 69-21 12
11 Allen (3-1) Idle 13
12 Spring (4-1) L: Spring Westfield, 31-21 11
13 SA Northside Brennan (5-0) W: SA Northside Stevens, 58-0 14
14 Rockwall (4-2) W: Mesquite, 25-22 15
15 Arlington Martin (4-2) W: South Grand Prairie, 56-20 16
16 Euless Trinity (4-1) Idle 17
17 Cibolo Steele (5-0) Idle 18
18 Cypress Bridgeland (5-0) W: Cypress Woods, 41-14 19
19 Midland Legacy (3-1) W: Abilene, 42-33 20
20 Cypress Park (5-0) W: Cypress Lakes, 56-0 22
21 Lewisville (5-0) W: Plano East, 29-24 21
22 Austin Vandegrift (5-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 53-7 23
23 Houston King (6-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 35-10 24
24 Comal Smithson Valley (5-0) Idle 25
25 The Woodlands (3-2) Idle NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (5-1) W: Frisco Centennial, 37-7 1
2 College Station (5-0) Idle 2
3 Dallas Highland Park (4-1) W: Sherman, 35-17 3
4 Longview (5-1) W: Wylie East, 56-0 4
5 CC Veterans Memorial (6-0) W: CC Ray, 79-10 5
6 Colleyville Heritage (4-1) W: Midlothian, 10-7 6
7 Amarillo Tascosa (5-1) W: Lubbock, 82-0 7
8 Frisco Lone Star (4-1) W: Frisco Reedy, 42-6 8
9 Katy Paetow (5-0) W: Houston Milby, 56-0 9
10 Fort Bend Hightower (4-1) W: Angleton, 18-16 10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Aledo (5-0) Idle 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (5-0) W: Houston Sharpstown, 56-0 2
3 Lucas Lovejoy (5-0) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 55-14 3
4 Ennis (5-0) Idle 4
5 Lubbock Cooper (4-1) Idle 5
6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-1) W: Mesquite Poteet, 77-3 6
7 Nederland (5-0) W: Santa Fe, 31-0 7
8 WF Rider (5-0) Idle 8
9 Texarkana Texas (4-0) W: Hallsville, 37-24 9
10 SA Alamo Heights (5-0) Idle 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Austin LBJ (5-0) Idle 3
2 Stephenville (5-0) Idle 5
3 El Campo (4-1) Idle 6
4 Melissa (4-2) W, Argyle, 21-0 8
5 Argyle (4-1) L: Melissa, 21-0 1
6 La Vega (3-2) Idle 7
7 Huffman Hargrave (5-0) Idle 9
8 Kilgore (4-1) Idle 10
9 Midlothian Heritage (4-1) Idle NR
10 Kaufman (6-0) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 60-16 NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Carthage (4-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 31-6 1
2 Gilmer (4-1) Idle 2
3 Celina (4-1) Idle 3
4 West Orange-Stark (4-1) W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 54-7 4
5 China Spring (5-0) Idle 5
6 Bellville (5-0) Idle 6
7 Van (6-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 27-25 7
8 Geronimo Navarro (4-1) Idle 8
9 Cuero (4-1) Idle 9
10 Sinton (4-1) W Rockport-Fulton, 28-21 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0) Idle 1
2 Brock (5-0) W: Paradise, 35-16 2
3 Hallettsville (4-1) Idle 3
4 Vanderbilt Industrial 5-1) W: Aransas Pass, 68-0 4
5 Yoakum (4-1) Idle 5
6 Mount Vernon (5-0) W: Commerce, 63-22 6
7 West (6-0) W: Dallas Madison, 60-12 7
8 Grandview (5-1) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 59-0 8
9 Tatum (4-1) Idle 9
10 Lorena (4-2) W: Troy, 55-14 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Franklin (6-0) W: Riesel, 75-13 1
2 Gunter (6-0) W: Bells, 41-14 2
3 Childress (5-0) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 64-8 3
4 Holliday (5-0) Idle 4
5 New London West Rusk (5-0) Idle 5
6 Newton (4-1) W: Anderson-Shiro, 58-0 6
7 Waskom (4-1) Idle 7
8 Canadian (4-1) W: Spearman, 38-37 8
9 Abernathy (5-0) Idle 9
10 Idalou (5-0) Idle 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Refugio (6-0) W: Ganado, 57-7 1
2 Shiner (6-0) W: Wall, 42-14 2
3 Timpson (4-0) W: Booneville (AR), 57-40 3
4 Crawford (5-0) W: Tolar, 19-7 4
5 Cisco (4-1) Idle 5
6 Hawley (5-0) Idle 6
7 New Deal (4-1) Idle 7
8 Mason (4-1) Idle 8
9 Beckville (6-0) W: Hawkins, 61-13 9
10 Forsan (5-0) Idle 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Mart (5-0) Idle 1
2 Windthorst (6-0) W: Hamlin, 45-0 2
3 Muenster (6-0) W: Collinsville, 56-13 3
4 Albany (5-0) W: Olney, 55-6 4
5 Wellington (3-2) W: Valley View, 47-7 5
6 Stratford (5-1) W: Dalhart, 38-13 6
7 Falls City (4-1) W: Pettus, forfeit 7
8 Eldorado (4-0) Idle 8
9 Vega (5-1) W: Clarendon, 34-14 9
10 Chilton (4-0) Idle 10
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 May (6-0) W: Newcastle, 55-0 1
2 Sterling City (5-1) W: Eden, 52-6 2
3 Jonesboro (6-0) W: Turkey Valley, 70-26 3
4 Water Valley (6-0) W: Roscoe Highland, 68-6 4
5 Abbott (6-0) W: Blum, 46-0 5
6 Rankin (5-1) W: SA FEAST, 64-12 6
7 Springlake-Earth (4-1) Idle 7
8 Garden City (4-2) W: Westbrook, 56-44 8
9 Lometa (5-0) W: Rotan, 48-44 9
10 Ira (4-1) W: Loraine, 71-26 10
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Matador Motley County (6-0) W: Petersburg, 72-0 1
2 Strawn (6-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 114-97 2
3 Richland Springs (3-1) Idle 3
4 Balmorhea (4-1) W: Fort Davis, 58-22 5
5 Follett (6-0) W: Silverton, 50-0 6
6 Anton (5-0) W: Paducah, 65-57 9
7 Jayton (6-0) W: Roby, 64-22 8
8 Throckmorton (6-0) W: Rule, 74-26 10
9 Whitharral (5-1) W: Lamesa Klondike, 48-19 NR
10 Benjamin (6-0) W: Afton Patton Springs, 38-0 NR
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Austin Regents (5-0) W: SA St. Anthony’s, 56-0 1
2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1) Idle 2
3 Grapevine Faith Christian (5-0) Idle 3
4 FW Nolan (3-2) Idle 4
5 Houston Second Baptist (4-1) Idle 5
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Live Oak (6-0) W: Oglesby, 54-8 1
2 Bulverde Bracken Christian (4-0) Idle 2
3 Austin Veritas (5-0) Idle 3
4 Marble Falls Faith (5-0) W: San Marcos Baptist, 46-30 4
5 Texas School for the Deaf (4-1) W: New Braunfels Christian, 106-67 5