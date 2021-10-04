La Vega advances 1 spot in poll as neighborhood gets big shakeup

As many teams around the state took a breather before district play starts Friday, La Vega nevertheless advanced one spot in the Class 4A Div. I rankings, up to No. 6, due to a shakeup above.

No. 2 Corpus Christi Calallen and No. 4 Tyler Chapel Hill both lost on Friday night, dropping out of the poll entirely. But that wasn't the biggest surprise as eighth-ranked Melissa stunned No. 1 Argyle, the defending state champion and regular-season nemesis of the Pirates, with a 21-0 shutout.

That jumped the Cardinals past La Vega in the poll, up to No. 4, while the Eagles slid to No. 5.

Additionally, La Vega's district mate, Midlothian Heritage, entered the poll at No. 9. That puts three 5-4A teams in the state rankings, along with No 2-ranked Stephenville. La Vega hosts the Yellow Jackets this week to open district and also gets Heritage at home on Oct. 22.

Elsewhere in the rankings, thing were stable for local teams.