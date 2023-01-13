La Vega boys outlast China Spring in overtime tussle, 51-47

In a raucous overtime battle of a district boys basketball opener, La Vega was victorious at home over China Spring, 51-47, Friday night.

The Cougars (15-10, 0-1) got into foul trouble late in the fourth after leading by seven earlier in the quarter. A 10-0 run by the Pirates (14-8, 1-0) that included four trips to the charity stripes, saw them get ahead by one with under two minutes to play. A layup by China Spring senior center Mitchell Adams retook the lead for the Cougars but another trip to the line for La Vega gave it back.

As Cougars senior guard Braden Jewell went up to make the go-ahead bucket, he was called for a foul that enraged both the visiting crowd and his head coach. The ensuing free shots by La Vega sophomore guard Monta Hilliard gave the Pirates a three-point advantage.

Taking a pass off a steal, junior guard Zach May drove in for a step back three right before the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra period, China Spring senior guard Camden Hensley opened with a layup to which Hilliard responded with a jumper at the other end, keeping things even. The Pirates grabbed the lead once more on another Hilliard bucket and the sophomore took one last trip to the line with 10 seconds left to seal the win.

The Cougars totaled 19 teams fouls, awarding La Vega 13 points off free throws. Hilliard led the Pirates with 16 points while May posted 15 for China Spring.

The Cougars jumped to an early lead on a 9-3 run in the first but sophomore center Eythan Thompson kept La Vega in the contest, imposing his presence in the paint to put up several second chance buckets. The sophomore tied the game up with a trip to the line late in the quarter to send it to the second tied at 9-9.

The squads went blow-for-blow in the second. La Vega junior forward Tyrone Smith came out of the gate with a layup but Jewell and Hensley answered with a jumper and a three, respectively to give China Spring a small lead. A layup by freshman guard Qwae Willis got the Pirates within one. La Vega senior forward KJ McFarlin and May traded layups before McFarlin went in with back-to-back buckets to get La Vega ahead. May hit a jumper in the last 18 seconds of the half but the Cougars went to the locker room trailing by one, 19-18.

Out of the break, the contest remained tight but China Spring began to pull away thanks to an 11-2 run late in the quarter, heading into the fourth up 34-29.

Girls: La Vega 77, China Spring 20

Behind Kiylehah Parr’s game-leading 19 points, surpassing the 1,000 career points, the La Vega girls overwhelmed China Spring in the district home opener Friday night. Heading into the contest, the junior guard needed just 12 to hit the benchmark.

Lady Pirates sophomore guard Alaysia Gude followed with 18 points while China Spring sophomore guard Abby Norris paced the Lady Cougars with seven.

La Vega ran away with it early, taking a 19-2 lead at the end of the first. China Spring managed to hold off the Lady Pirates for the first few minutes of the second but only managed eight more points and La Vega went into the half up 38-10.

It was more of the same out of the break as the Lady Cougars were only able to grab a single bucket halfway through third. Meanwhile, La Vega mounted 23 points in the third period including a series of layup drives by Parr to reach and pass her career mark. The Lady Pirates outscored China Spring 16-8 in the final quarter to seal the victory.