La Vega, China Spring move up in Texas Football polls

Despite missing a chance for a crosstown classic after the La Vega-Connally game was called off, the Pirates still moved up one spot in the latest Texas schoolboy football rankings to No. 3 in the state after their 65-0 drubbing of Dallas Bishop Dunne.
China Spring was the big mover of the week, jumping two spots after its tough-fought 21-13 win over Lorena, thanks to losses ahead of them in the poll by Wimberley and Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Lorena was previously a state-ranked team in 3A, dropping out of the poll this week. The Leopards are certainly better than their 0-2 record — they began the season ranked No. 8 before facing No. 1 Franklin and the Cougars in back-to-back weeks.
Mart and Crawford maintained their rankings at No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, after easy wins over McGregor and Bruceville-Eddy. Live Oak Classical also remains the top-ranked team among private school six-man teams after an emphatic 52-0 win over Blum, a state semifinalist last year and the 2019 state champion.
In UIL six-man, Jonesboro is now ranked fifth, Abbott moved up three spots to sixth and Blum slid to ninth. The Eagles and Panthers both 45ed their opponents last week in Perrin-Whitt and Milford, respectively, while Borden County dropped from the top 5.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Euless Trinity, 34-14 1
2 Katy (2-0) W: Cypress Woods, 42-7 2
3 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W:, 36-35. Rockwall-Heath 3
4 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Klein Collins, 34-7 4
5 Humble Atascocita (2-0) W: Allen, 41-20 5
6 Lake Travis (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 52-20 7
7 Denton Guyer (2-0) W: Denton Ryan, 14-7 OT 11
8 Duncanville (1-1) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 42-27 9
9 Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 53-43 12
10 Rockwall-Heath (1-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 36-35 10
11 Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 75-28 13
12 Arlington Martin (1-1) W: Lewisville Hebron, 59-15 14
13 Euless Trinity (1-1) L: Austin Westlake, 34-14 6
14 Allen (1-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 41-20 8
15 SA Northside Brennan (2-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 27-10 15
16 Spring (2-0) W: Klein Oak, 49-0 16
17 Cibolo Steele (2-0) W: SA Reagan, 14-6 18
18 Spring Westfield (2-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 38-12 19
19 Cypress Bridgeland (2-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 24-14 20
20 Converse Judson (1-1) L: Lake Travis, 52-20 17
21 Midland Legacy (2-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 51-48 21
22 Fort Bend Ridge Point (2-0) W: Dickinson, 42-36 22
23 DeSoto (1-1) W: Arlington Bowie, 45-21 23
24 League City Clear Falls (2-0) W: Pasadena Memorial, 34-7 24
25 Round Rock (2-0) W: Belton, 35-0 NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (1-1) L: Denton Guyer, 14-7 (OT) 1
2 College Station (2-0) W: Fort Bend Bush, 49-7 2
3 Manvel (1-1) W: Crosby, 35-21 3
4 Dallas Highland Park (1-1) W: Flower Mound, 28-24 4
5 Colleyville Heritage (2-0) W: Saginaw Boswell, 52-0 5
6 CC Veterans Memorial (2-0) W: CC Miller, 62-21 8
7 Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 14-0 7
8 Frisco Lone Star (1-1) L: Aledo, 45-35 6
9 Cedar Park (1-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 29-7 10
10 Amarillo Tascosa (1-1) L: Midland Legacy, 51-48 9
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Aledo (2-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 45-35 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 49-7 2
3 Lucas Lovejoy (2-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 71-7 3
4 Huntsville (1-0) W: Willis, 43-31 4
5 Lubbock Cooper (2-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 28-7 5
6 Ennis (2-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 36-29 6
7 College Station A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: Aldine MacArthur, 62-7 8
8 Leander Rouse (2-0) W: Austin Anderson, 57-54 7
9 Denison (2-0) W: FW Brewer, 42-21 NR
10 Liberty Hill (1-1) W: Austin Del Valle, 62-6 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Argyle (2-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 62-21 1
2 CC Calallen (2-0) W: Jourdanton, 55-20 2
3 La Vega (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 65-0 4
4 Austin LBJ (2-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 44-42 5
5 Kilgore (2-0) W: Hallsville, 49-27 7
6 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Kennedale, 22-7 8
7 Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0) W: Livingston, 35-15 9
8 Stephenville (2-0) W: Everman, 38-14 NR
9 El Campo (1-1) L: Fulshear, 38-17 3
10 Paris (1-1) L: Celina, 35-24 NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Carthage (2-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 42-14 1
2 Gilmer (2-0) W: Henderson, 50-14 2
3 Celina (2-0) W: Paris, 35-24 5
4 West Orange-Stark (1-1) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 39-20 6
5 China Spring (2-0) W: Lorena, 21-13 7
6 Bellville (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 41-26 8
7 Cuero (2-0) W: Wimberley, 21-3 10
8 Sinton (2-0) W: CC Carroll, 50-12 9
9 Wimberley (1-1) L: Cuero, 21-3 3
10 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Argyle, 62-21 4
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (2-0) W: Sweetwater, 56-14 1
2 Brock (2-0) W: Nevada Community, 47-13 2
3 Tatum (2-0) W: Daingerfield, 35-28 3
4 Grandview (2-0) W: Salado, 32-28 4
5 Gladewater (0-1) Idle 5
6 Pilot Point (1-0) Idle 8
7 Yoakum (2-0) W: Smithville, 27-3 10
8 Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 28-24 NR
9 Vanderbilt Industrial (1-1) L: Hallettsville, 28-24 6
10 Mount Vernon (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 38-6 NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Franklin (2-0) W: Hearne, 55-15 1
2 Gunter (2-0) W: Pottsboro, 51-7 2
3 Canadian (2-0) W: Iowa Park, 41-20 3
4 Childress (2-0) W: Perryton, 29-7 6
5 Newton (1-0) Idle 5
6 Holliday (2-0) W: Eastland, 52-7 7
7 Waskom (1-1) L: Timpson, 49-28 4
8 New London West Rusk (2-0) W: Gladewater Sabine, 55-33 8
9 Abernathy (2-0) W: Slaton, 46-8 9
10 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 17-14 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Refugio (2-0) W: George West, 55-8 1
2 Shiner (2-0) W: Blanco, 41-7 2
3 Timpson (2-0) W: Waskom, 49-28 3
4 Crawford (2-0) W: Bruceville-Eddy, 50-6 4
5 Cisco (2-0) W: Wall, 27-21 (OT) 5
6 Mason (2-0) W: Comfort, 39-6 6
7 New Deal (2-0) W: Wellington, 28-6 7
8 Hawley (2-0) W: Hamlin, 62-0 8
9 Beckville (2-0) W: Harleton, 46-22 10
10 Normangee (2-0) W: Iola, 51-14 NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Mart (2-0) W: McGregor, 42-7 1
2 Windthorst (2-0) W: DeLeon, 49-0 2
3 Muenster (2-0) W: Lindsay, 40-7 4
4 Albany (1-0) W: Dublin, 48-21 5
5 Wellington (0-2) L: New Deal, 28-6 3
6 Tenaha (2-0) W: Arp, 41-28 7
7 Stratford (2-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 61-0 8
8 Falls City (1-1) L: Poth, 17-14 6
9 Vega (2-0) W: Boys Ranch, 47-20 9
10 Eldorado (1-0) Idle 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 May (2-0) W: Sterling City, 104-80 2
2 Rankin (2-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 46-30 3
3 Sterling City (1-1) L: May, 104-80 1
4 Westbrook (1-1) W: Gail Borden County, 48-0 5
5 Jonesboro (2-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 47-0 6
6 Abbott (2-0) W: Milford, 48-0 9
7 Gail Borden County (0-2) L: Westbrook, 48-0 4
8 Happy (2-0) W: Nazareth, 55-8 NR
9 Blum (1-1) L: Waco Live Oak, 52-0 7
10 Leakey (0-1) L: Eden, 50-45 8
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Matador Motley County (2-0) W: Knox City, 68-22 1
2 Strawn (2-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 88-47 2
3 Richland Springs (0-1) Idle 3
4 Calvert (0-0) Idle 4
5 Balmorhea (1-1) W: Van Horn, 80-41 5
6 Follett (2-0) W: White Deer, 50-14 6
7 Lamesa Klondike (2-0) W: Midland TLCA, 59-0 8
8 Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 34-33 7
9 Jayton (2-0) W: Aspermont, 45-0 9
10 Anton (2-0) W: Southland, 50-0 10
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Austin Regents (2-0) W: Pflugerville Connally, 55-0 1
2 Dallas Christian (2-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 17-0 3
3 Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-1) L: Austin LBJ, 44-42 2
4 Plano Prestonwood (2-0) W: Coppell, 55-41 4
5 Houston Kinkaid (2-0) W: Houston Legacy, 59-12 5
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Live Oak (2-0) W: Blum, 52-0 1
2 Lubbock Kingdom Prep (0-0) Idle 2
3 Austin Veritas (2-0) W: New Braunfels Christian, 60-14 3