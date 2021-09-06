La Vega, China Spring move up in Texas Football polls

Despite missing a chance for a crosstown classic after the La Vega-Connally game was called off, the Pirates still moved up one spot in the latest Texas schoolboy football rankings to No. 3 in the state after their 65-0 drubbing of Dallas Bishop Dunne.

China Spring was the big mover of the week, jumping two spots after its tough-fought 21-13 win over Lorena, thanks to losses ahead of them in the poll by Wimberley and Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

Lorena was previously a state-ranked team in 3A, dropping out of the poll this week. The Leopards are certainly better than their 0-2 record — they began the season ranked No. 8 before facing No. 1 Franklin and the Cougars in back-to-back weeks.