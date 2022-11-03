La Vega comes up short in chase of Stephenville, 42-28

Two weeks ago, Stephenville was the No. 1 team in the state in Class 4A Division I.

Since then, the Yellowjackets had suffered back-to-back defeats to China Spring and Alvarado by a combined three points. Tate Maruska made sure that losing streak didn’t hit three when Stephenville traveled to meet La Vega on Thursday.

Maruska ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and caught three passes for 54 yards and a score as Stephenville clinched second place in District 5-4A Division I with a 42-28 win at Willie Williams Stadium.

Ryder Lambert threw for 153 yards and three scores and an interception for the Yellowjackets (8-2, 2-2). Bryson Roland ran for 110 yards and caught four passes for 93 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown to lead La Vega (5-5, 2-2), which fell to third place in the district standings.

Both teams will learn who their bi-district opponents will be Friday night when the jumbled 6-4A Division I standings sort themselves out.

Robert Prescott threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns for the Pirates.

Stephenville came into the game averaging 50 points per game, but its offense got off to a slow start. It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that it finally got working as it usually does.

La Vega led 7-0 after a Bryson Roland 9-yard touchdown run finished off its first drive, and that held until late in the first quarter when Maruska found the end zone for the first time, a two-yard run that capped a 10-play, 49-yard march.

It was all Stephenville (8-2, 2-2) in the second quarter. The Yellowjackets took the lead on a 71-yard Maruska sprint midway through the quarter and got the ball back at the La Vega 41 after Prescott sailed a fourth-down pass on a fake punt.

Stephenville took advantage with a four-yard touchdown pass from Lambert to Tytus Russell to grab a two-score lead at 21-7 going into halftime.

That put the Pirates in chase mode throughout the second half, and they had some big plays that kept them in the game.

They came out on their first drive of the third quarter, when Roland took a dump pass down the right sideline for a 71-yard score before Amir Gibson ran past the Stephenville defense on a pump-and-go and hauled in a Prescott pass and raced 73 yards to paydirt.

Stephenville answered both scores with a 16-play drive that ended with a 21-yard screen pass from Lambert to Maruska, and Lambert found Topher Foster down the right sideline for a 35-yard touchdown to make it a 35-21 Stephenville lead with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

La Vega appeared to have answered once again, but a Nikzavyer Rice touchdown run was called back, and it was stopped on fourth down. Maruska ran straight up the middle on the next play for a 62-yard score.

The Pirates fought back one more time on a one-yard Brandon Allen touchdown run, but their drive took more than four minutes and left only 5:33 on the clock, and they didn’t score on their final drive.