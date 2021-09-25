La Vega defense sacks Miller in second half, 48-13

CORPUS CHRISTI — It took a half, but the La Vega Pirates’ defense made plays when it had to make them.

Only up 21-13 and the Buccaneers driving deep in Pirate territory, Daylen Proctor picked off a Corpus Christi Miller pass, thwarting a scoring drive that would have seen the Miller Buccaneers have a chance to tie. The pick led to a quick Pirate score, putting No. 7 La Vega up two scores and all but putting this one to bed.

It was the first of three picks and one four turnovers forced in the second half as the Pirates cruised to a 48-13 win over Corpus Christi Miller on the road on Saturday afternoon.

What was a quick start for La Vega (3-2) — a three-play, 59-yard drive finished off by running back Nikzayver Rice’s 33-yard jaunt for a score, was turned around by the Bucs.

Quarterback Jaedyn Brown then led Miller (3-2) on a 14-play, 79-yard scoring drive that took almost five minutes off the clock.

The Buccaneers converted two fourth downs to keep the drive alive, the first inside their own 25. Brown found Jaime Jackson on a back shoulder fade to tie things up.