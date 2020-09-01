La Vega digs out of 0-2 hole, tops Bosqueville

Bosqueville also served it tough, led by Maira Guerrero and Lauren McGee, who swooped in four aces apiece. Meanwhile, La Vega’s back-row defense struggled to maintain consistency in the early going, and the Lady Pirates gave away too many points with their own serves. That included both set points in the first two frames, as they sailed one wide to give Bosqueville its 25th point both times.

But La Vega (4-0) refused to pack it in and head back home without a fight. Trailing 17-12 in set No. 3, Ashtyne Horn soared above the net for an emphatic kill. That sparked a fierce 13-6 run to close the set by La Vega and keep the match alive.

Not only did La Vega stave off the sweep, it showed it was it in for the long haul. The Lady Pirates grew crisper with their passing as the match progressed, extending volleys and not only making Bosqueville work for its points but putting down plenty of its own. To that end, Horn was a Horn-of-plenty, whacking a match-high 21 kills. She didn’t even always need to be at the net to score, as she brought some sizzling velocity on her back-row swats as well.