La Vega digs out of 0-2 hole, tops Bosqueville

One of the subtle differences of high school volleyball in the COVID-19 era is that handshakes between the teams are off-limits. Instead, the players just wave at one another from across the net.
On this night, Bosqueville displayed the happy hello wave, while La Vega performed a giddy good-bye signal.
The Lady Pirates’ sword grew sharper the more wear it took, as La Vega rallied from an 0-2 hole to take down the Lady Bulldogs, 15-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11, in nondistrict action Tuesday night at the Bosqueville High Gym.
Class 2A Bosqueville (5-3) appeared poised to tally an impressive triumph over the 4A Lady Pirates after the first two sets. The Lady Bulldogs used strong late surges in both those sets to leave La Vega behind and put themselves on the brink of the win. Not only would that have given Bosqueville a second win over a Class 4A foe this year – it beat Connally earlier in the season – but it would have evened things up with La Vega, after the Lady Pirates took a four-set win in Bellmead on Aug. 21.
Bosqueville’s middle blocker rotation of Autumn Allmon and Reece Briggs loomed large at the net, especially early in the match. It was a case of, “if the right one doesn’t get you, the left one will.” Allmon, the right-hander, gave the Lady Bulldogs some potent punches at the net on her way to seven kills and an ace on the night. And when she went to the bench, Briggs – the southpaw – spelled her nicely, delivering five timely kills.
Bosqueville also served it tough, led by Maira Guerrero and Lauren McGee, who swooped in four aces apiece. Meanwhile, La Vega’s back-row defense struggled to maintain consistency in the early going, and the Lady Pirates gave away too many points with their own serves. That included both set points in the first two frames, as they sailed one wide to give Bosqueville its 25th point both times.
But La Vega (4-0) refused to pack it in and head back home without a fight. Trailing 17-12 in set No. 3, Ashtyne Horn soared above the net for an emphatic kill. That sparked a fierce 13-6 run to close the set by La Vega and keep the match alive.
Not only did La Vega stave off the sweep, it showed it was it in for the long haul. The Lady Pirates grew crisper with their passing as the match progressed, extending volleys and not only making Bosqueville work for its points but putting down plenty of its own. To that end, Horn was a Horn-of-plenty, whacking a match-high 21 kills. She didn’t even always need to be at the net to score, as she brought some sizzling velocity on her back-row swats as well.
The teams tussled to a 19-all tie in the fourth set. La Vega had the better finishing touch, though, as Bosqueville made some mistakes with its passing and the Lady Pirates closed on a 6-2 run. Horn again brought the noise, as she had one kill that unfurled so much backspin that it slipped off the fingers of three different Bulldog defenders.
So it all came down to a do-or-die fifth. Led by Tynia Washington, La Vega cranked up its presence at the net, blocking a couple of Bosqueville attacks. That helped the Lady Pirates push to a seven-point lead at 14-7 and move to the cusp of a sweet comeback win.
But then it was Bosqueville’s turn to show its own tenacity. The Lady Bulldogs responded, including fighting off four straight match points. McGee slithered an ace that nudged the top of the net and fell over, and Allman had a huge block that cut the gap to 14-11. After a La Vega timeout, the Lady Pirates regained their composure. Horn finally put the hammer down on her 21st and final kill, sealing the rally victory.
Anna Garcia-Orta contributed 10 kills and three aces for La Vega, while Paris Gaither dropped in two aces. For Bosqueville, Kasidy Hood led her team with nine kills, while Hadleigh Gillett chipped in four kills and two aces.
It was a weird and wild match throughout that featured a rare kick save, a ball that ricocheted under the bleachers and got momentarily stuck, and an errant serve that drilled a teammate in the back of the head.
