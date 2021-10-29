La Vega dispatches Alvarado, 56-10, to remain second in District 5-4A

Homecoming meant home cooking for the Pirates Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium.

Robert Prescott threw for three touchdowns — two to Mekhi Rice — and ran for another as La Vega hammered lowly Alvarado, 56-10, in the Pirates’ last home district game of the season.

Following the Pirates’ most important and most impressive win of the season, a 40-28 victory over then seventh-ranked Midlothian Heritage, La Vega (6-3, 3-1) remained in second place in District 5-4A Div. I, firing on all cylinders Friday night.

The Pirates scored on each of their first three plays. Prescott carded two of his three touchdown passes — one a 24-yard post with no one around and the other a quick pass that saw the senior scamper 61 yards for a touchdown.

A name La Vega fans are familiar with by now, Bryson Roland, ran to the end zone basically untouched from 50 yards out to put La Vega up 21-0 in a blink of an eye.

There wasn’t much resistance for the final 27 minutes of the first half from the Indians, as the Pirates scored four more times with relative ease. Prescott hit Nik Sanders down the sidelines and also ran one in shortly after. And to no one’s surprise, Bryson Roland added a 23-yard scamper at the end of the second half.