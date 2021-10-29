La Vega dispatches Alvarado, 56-10, to remain second in District 5-4A

Homecoming meant home cooking for the Pirates Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium.
Robert Prescott threw for three touchdowns — two to Mekhi Rice — and ran for another as La Vega hammered lowly Alvarado, 56-10, in the Pirates’ last home district game of the season.
Following the Pirates’ most important and most impressive win of the season, a 40-28 victory over then seventh-ranked Midlothian Heritage, La Vega (6-3, 3-1) remained in second place in District 5-4A Div. I, firing on all cylinders Friday night.
The Pirates scored on each of their first three plays. Prescott carded two of his three touchdown passes — one a 24-yard post with no one around and the other a quick pass that saw the senior scamper 61 yards for a touchdown.
A name La Vega fans are familiar with by now, Bryson Roland, ran to the end zone basically untouched from 50 yards out to put La Vega up 21-0 in a blink of an eye.
There wasn’t much resistance for the final 27 minutes of the first half from the Indians, as the Pirates scored four more times with relative ease. Prescott hit Nik Sanders down the sidelines and also ran one in shortly after. And to no one’s surprise, Bryson Roland added a 23-yard scamper at the end of the second half.
Junior Roderick Ridge jumped in on the scoring action, breaking free from 60 yards out. Ridge ended the game with 78 yards, with Roland adding 90 on the night.
The first half wasn’t all offense, though, as the Pirates blocked a punt in the second quarter, setting up Prescott’s short four-yard touchdown.
Jasen Brown recovered a fumble on the Indians’ third snap, setting up Rice’s first touchdown grab.
Indian quarterback West Conner ran for his life most of his playing time, but did have his moments, completing 12 of his 25 attempts for 149 yards, including connecting with top receiver Preston Ross six times for 88 yards.
Alvarado’s only score came after a D’Eddrick Brawley fumble early in the second half was scooped up by defensive tackle Gavin Pocasangre and returned to the La Vega 4, only to see Kameron Webb jog in just a few plays later. Alvarado added a short field goal later in the half.
The Pirates can secure second place in district play with a win at Waxahachie Life next Friday night.