La Vega dominates in trenches to dump Western Hills, 51-0

“You share film with the kids and they see a team that they should beat,” Hyde said. “You just concentrate on trying to do things right and not make mistakes and stay locked in.”

Quarterback Ara Rauls III, who has not missed a beat since returning from an injury that kept him sidelined for most of the season, only completed three passes and threw a pick, but led the Pirates on five-straight scoring drives to open the game.

Running back Jar’Quae Walton dominated in his limited playing time, rushing for 122 yards and three scores, including touchdowns from 46 and 22 yards. Walton’s other score came on the heels of an Anthony Burns strip and Ja’Von Iglehart fumble recovery, setting the Pirates up at the Cougar 12.

Converted back Jordan Rogers saw action, scoring twice while and adding 71 yards on the ground.

Up 34-0, La Vega’s defense reared it’s fierce head. A tipped pass that hung in the air was grabbed by Anthony Burns and taken back 38 yards for a touchdown.

A bad snap flew over the head of Western Hills punter Jude Collins for a safety and two possessions later junior Keywan Ross sacked Cougar quarterback Keyon Butler in the end zone for two more points. Ross had a big night off the bench, adding another sack in the third quarter.