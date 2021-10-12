La Vega drops out of Texas Football poll for 1st time this season

After a highly anticipated matchup didn't go the Pirates' way, La Vega dropped out of the Texas Football rankings for the first time this season.

Ryder Lambert and No. 2 Stephenville flashed signs of brilliance in a 35-7 victory over the Pirates on Friday night.

With the loss, La Vega drops to 3-3 on the year, after previous losses to then-No. 1 Argyle and then-No. 4 Austin LBJ, which is now ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Division I.

The Pirates travel to Brownwood this week before getting another top-10 district test on Oct. 22 in Midlothian Heritage, which moved up to No. 7 in the statewide poll this week.

Elsewhere in the area, rankings remained stable for local teams: