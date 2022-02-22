La Vega, Fairfield thrive and advance to regional tournaments

CORSICANA — Anyone who’s seen the sixth-ranked La Vega girls’ basketball team play this season knows they do a couple of things really well: full-court pressure their opponents and get hot from beyond the arc.
La Vega did both from the early stages, paving the way to a 90-39 victory over Palestine in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Navarro College’s Wolens Special Events Center.
The Lady Pirates made five 3-pointer in the first quarter, rushing out to a 33-12 lead. La Vega pushed ahead by 29 points by intermission and never let up.
“We shot the ball extremely, extremely well,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis said. “We had a good week of prep, shot well in practice and it definitely rolled over in the game. When we shoot well, it’s kind of hard to beat us with the way we play defense.”
With the victory, La Vega punched its ticket to the Class 4A Region 3 tournament in Lufkin. The Lady Pirates (31-4) will play second-ranked Hardin-Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Hardin-Jefferson defeated the Lady Pirates in the regional final in 2021.
“We were preparing for this from the beginning of the season,” Willis said. “We lost to them last year when we were very young. We expect to have a crash course in practice and get ready to face them again.”
Guard Alaysia Gude scored 20 to lead five La Vega players in double-digits scoring. Kya Mitchell finished with 15, Kiyleyah Parr and MiMi Willis added 13 each and Dree Johnson pitched in 12.
Fairfield 62, Academy 19: In Hearne, the Lady Eagles smothered Academy in the early stages and cruised to a regional quarterfinal victory.
Fairfield, the 3A state runner-up in 2021, established a 17-3 lead after the first quarter, then allowed the Bumblebees just two points in the second quarter. With that, the Lady Eagles were in front, 38-5, at intermission.
The victory boosts No. 2 Fairfield (36-1) into the 3A Region 3 tournament to play Hitchcock at 6 p.m. on Friday at Midway. It’s the fourth consecutive season that the Lady Eagles have made it to regionals.
“It’s good that it’s becoming the expectation,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said about the regional tourney trip.
McKinna Brackens led the Lady Eagles with 19 points while Breyunna Dowell added 12 and Shadasia Brackens pitched in 11.
Malakoff 41, Lorena 29: In Hillsboro, Malakoff pulled away from the Lady Leopards in the third quarter and punched its ticket to the regional tournament at Midway.
Lorena (25-11) hung close through halftime, trailing just 18-17, at the break. But Malakoff won the third quarter, 16-6, to take an 11-point lead. The Lady Leopards were held to 12 points in the second half.
Malakoff (29-6) will play the Woodville-Nacogdoches Central Heights winner at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.