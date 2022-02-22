La Vega, Fairfield thrive and advance to regional tournaments

CORSICANA — Anyone who’s seen the sixth-ranked La Vega girls’ basketball team play this season knows they do a couple of things really well: full-court pressure their opponents and get hot from beyond the arc.

La Vega did both from the early stages, paving the way to a 90-39 victory over Palestine in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Navarro College’s Wolens Special Events Center.

The Lady Pirates made five 3-pointer in the first quarter, rushing out to a 33-12 lead. La Vega pushed ahead by 29 points by intermission and never let up.

“We shot the ball extremely, extremely well,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis said. “We had a good week of prep, shot well in practice and it definitely rolled over in the game. When we shoot well, it’s kind of hard to beat us with the way we play defense.”

With the victory, La Vega punched its ticket to the Class 4A Region 3 tournament in Lufkin. The Lady Pirates (31-4) will play second-ranked Hardin-Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Hardin-Jefferson defeated the Lady Pirates in the regional final in 2021.