La Vega falls from top spot; China Spring, Bremond enter HS football rankings

Texas Football released its second regular season high school football rankings of the fall on Monday and defending state champion La Vega was knocked from its No. 1 perch by Argyle.
While the Pirates prevailed, 13-10, in a knock-down drag-out crosstown rivalry win over Connally, a ranked team in Class 4A Division II, former No. 2 Argyle ascended to the top spot after a 52-41 shootout road win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove, last year's 4A D-II state champion.
La Vega and Argyle will get a change to decide Class 4A Division I supremacy on the field in just 10 days when the Pirates travel north to play the Eagles on Sept. 18.
With their losses to top-quality opponents, both Connally and Pleasant Grove stayed in the same place in the 4A D-II rankings, at seventh and second, respectively.
Connally was the only team among the No. 6-10 squads in the rankings to win last week, so that made way for a new crop of 4A D-II ranked teams, including China Spring, which enters the list at No. 10 following a convincing 42-13 victory on the road at 3A Div. I Lorena.
Cameron Yoe dropped out of the 3A D-I top 10 this week following a 54-41 road loss to Bellville.
In Class 2A Division II, defending state champion Mart held on to the top spot despite a closer-than-expected tussle with Class 3A Div. I McGregor, won by the Panthers, 43-33.
All four teams at the bottom of the 2A D-II top 10 lost this week (Falls City, Muenster, Wheeler and Sudan), making way for a new No. 10 in Bremond after the Tigers' 58-20 blitzing of Axtell last week.
In six-man action, Jonesboro maintained its No. 2 ranking with a 65-20 win over Perrin-Whitt while No. 10 Blum's game was canceled due to various illnesses at opponent No. 5 Union Hill (including COVID-19), which likely contributed to the defending state champ Bobcats dropping out of the poll this week.
Texas Football rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 2.
Class 4A Division I
School — Record — Last week — Next Opponent — Last Week
1. Argyle Eagles — 2-0 — W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 52-41 — Celina Bobcats — #2
2. La Vega Pirates — 2-0 — W: Connally, 13-10 — Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats — #1
3. Lampasas Badgers — 2-0 — W: Stephenville, 41-0 — Wimberley Texans — #3
4. Dumas Demons — 2-0 — W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-13 — Perryton Rangers — #4
5. Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers — 1-0 — Idle — Sinton Pirates — #5
6. El Campo Ricebirds — 1-0 — Idle — Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandcrabs — #6
7. Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats — 1-1 — W: Jourdanton, 56-35 — La Vega Pirates — #7
8. Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandcrabs — 1-1 — W: Stafford, 40-14 — El Campo Ricebirds — #8
9. Midlothian Heritage Jaguars — 2-0 — W: Lindale, 28-21 — Decatur Eagles — #9
10. Boerne Greyhounds — 2-0 — W: Splendora, 37-9 — Burnet Bulldogs — NR
Class 4A Division II
School — Record — Last week — Next Opponent — Last Week
1. Carthage Bulldogs — 1-0 — Idle — Idle — #1
2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks — 1-1 — L: Argyle, 52-41 — Paris Wildcats — #2
3. West Orange-Stark Mustangs — 0-0 — Idle — Jasper Bulldogs — #3
4. Wimberley Texans — 2-0 — W: Cuero, 33-14 — Lampasas Badgers — #4
5. Gilmer Buckeyes — 2-0 — W: Henderson, 22-20 — Atlanta Rabbits — #5
6. Jasper Bulldogs — 0-0 — W: Silsbee, 20-14 — West Orange-Stark Mustangs — NR
7. Connally Cadets — 1-1 — L: La Vega, 13-10 — Springtown Porcupines — #7
8. Iowa Park Hawks — 2-0 — W: Canadian, 28-21 — Burkburnett Bulldogs — NR
9. Bellville Brahmas — 2-0 — W: Cameron Yoe, 54-41 — Stafford Spartans — NR
10. China Spring Cougars — 2-0 — W: Lorena, 42-13 — Brownwood Lions — NR
Class 3A Division I
School — Record — Last week — Next Opponent — Last Week
1. Brock Eagles — 2-0 — W: Nevada Community, 67-7 — Idle — #1
2. Grandview Zebras — 2-0 — W: Salado, 21-7 — Godley Wildcats — #2
3. Pottsboro Cardinals — 2-0 — W: Gunter, 34-21 — Melissa Cardinals — #3
4. Wall Hawks — 2-0 — W: Cisco, 35-14 — #4
5. Malakoff Tigers — 1-1 — W: Van, 43-13 — #5
6. Rockdale Tigers — 2-0 — W: Taylor, 55-21 — Lexington Eagles — #6
7. Gladewater Bears — 1-1 — W: Longview Spring Hill, 66-21 — Center Roughriders — #7
8. Hallettsville Brahmas — 1-1 — W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 44-0 — Ganado Indians — #10
9. Shallowater Mustangs — 2-0 — W: Seminole, 34-14 — Levelland Lobos — NR
10. Yoakum Bulldogs — 2-0 — W: Smithville, 21-7 — Cuero Gobblers — NR
Class 3A Division II
School — Record — Last week — Next Opponent — Last Week
1. Canadian Wildcats — 1-1 — L: Iowa Park, 28-21 — Bushland Falcons — #2
2. Gunter Tigers — 1-1 — L: Pottsboro, 34-21 — Whitesboro Bearcats — #1
3. Omaha Pewitt Brahmas — 2-0 — W: Atlanta, 40-21 — Mount Vernon Tigers — #4
4. Newton Eagles — 0-0 — Idle — Kirbyville Wildcats — #5
5. East Bernard Brahmas — 2-0 — W: Hitchcock, 29-12 — Boling Bulldogs — #6
6. Daingerfield Tigers — 1-1 — L: Tatum, 17-8 — Sabine Cardinals — #3
7. Lexington Eagles — 2-0 — W: Thrall, 35-6 — Rockdale Tigers — #8
8. Poth Pirates — 2-0 — W: Falls City, 58-0 — Karnes City Badgers — NR
9. Franklin Lions — 0-1 — Idle — Cameron Yoe Yoemen — #9
10. Abernathy Antelopes — 1-1 — W: Slaton, 21-13 — Sundown Roughnecks — #10
Class 2A Division I
School — Record — Last week — Next Opponent — Last Week
1. Shiner Comanches — 2-0 — W: Blanco, 69-20 — Smithville Tigers — #1
2. Refugio Bobcats — 2-0 — W: George West, 41-12 — Edna Cowboys — #2
3. Post Antelopes — 2-0 — W: Forsan, 39-7 — Littlefield Wildcats — #3
4. Cisco Loboes — 1-1 — L: Wall, 35-14 — Breckenridge Buckaroos — #4
5. San Augustine Wolves — 0-0 — Idle — Elkhart Elks — #5
6. San Saba Armadillos — 2-0 — W: Rogers, 24-21 — Mason Punchers — #7
7. Groveton Indians — 2-0 — W: Trinity, 21-20 — Joaquin Rams — #8
8. Lindsay Knights — 2-0 — W: Muenster, 34-14 — Callisburg Wildcats — NR
9. Flatonia Bulldogs — 2-0 — W: Stockdale, 25-6 — Falls City Beavers — NR
10. Thorndale Bulldogs — 2-0 — W: Snook, 6-0 — Centerville Tigers — #10
Class 2A Division II
School — Record — Last week — Next Opponent — Last Week
1. Mart Panthers — 2-0 — W: McGregor, 43-33 — Anahuac Panthers — #1
2. Hamlin Pied Pipers — 2-0 — W: Hawley, 35-6 — Albany Lions — #2
3. Wellington Skyrockets — 1-0 — W: New Deal, 22-14 — Amarillo River Road Wildcats — #3
4. Windthorst Trojans — 2-0 — W: De Leon, 55-7 — Archer City Wildcats — #4
5. Wink Wildcats — 2-0 — W: Ozona, 35-19 — Alpine Bucks — #5
6. Albany Lions — 2-0 — W: Dublin, 64-27 — Hamlin Pied Pipers — #6
7. Stratford Elks — 1-1 — W: Stinnett West Texas, 38-16 — NR
8. Clarendon Broncos — 2-0 — W: Ralls, 18-14 — Bovina Mustangs — NR
9. Cross Plains Buffaloes — 2-0 — W: Goldthwaite, 28-14 — Haskell Indians — NR
10. Bremond Tigers — 1-1 — W: Axtell, 58-20 — Milano Eagles — NR
Class 1A/Six-Man Division I
School — Record — Last week — Next Opponent — Last Week
1. Rankin Red Devils — 2-0 — W: White Deer, 73-34 — Borden County Coyotes — #1
2. Jonesboro Eagles — 2-0 — W: Perrin-Whitt, 65-20 — #2
3. Sterling City Eagles — 2-0 — W: May, 44-40 — O'Donnell Eagles — #4
4. Westbrook Wildcats — 2-0 — W: Borden County, 44-30 — Loraine Bulldogs — NR
5. Union Hill Bulldogs — 1-0 — Idle — Coolidge Yellowjackets — #5
6. Borden County Coyotes — 1-1 — L: Westbrook, 44-30 — Rankin Red Devils — #3
7. May Tigers — 1-1 — L: Sterling City, 44-40 — Knox City Greyhounds — #7
8. White Deer Bucks — 1-1 — L: Rankin, 73-34 — Idle — #6
9. Leakey Eagles — 2-0 — W: Eden, 64-14 — Sanderson Eagles — #8
10. Happy Cowboys — 2-0 — W: Nazareth, 58-44 — Springlake-Earth Wolverines — #9
Class 1A/Six-Man Division II
School — Record — Last week — Next Opponent — Last Week
1. Balmorhea Bears — 1-1 — W: Fort Davis, 62-14 — Nueces Canyon Panthers — #1
2. Richland Springs Coyotes — 1-0 — W: Austin Royals, 55-8 — Idle — #3
3. Calvert Trojans — 1-1 — W: Parkview Christian, 46-0 — #2
4. Jayton Jaybirds — 2-0 — W: Aspermont, 54-6 — Wilson Mustangs — #4
5. Strawn Greyhounds — 1-1 — W: Brookesmith, 64-37 — Bryson Cowboys — #5
6. Motley County Matadors — 1-1 — W: Knox City, 68-67 — Spur Bulldogs — #9
7. Blackwell Hornets — 1-1 — W: Meadow, 62-14 — Highland Hornets — #6
8. Klondike Cougars — 2-0 — W: Midland Texas Leadership Charter, 52-0 — Grady Wildcats — #8
9. Groom Tigers — 1-1 — W: Paducah, 62-16 — Nazareth Swifts — NR
10. Grandfalls-Royalty Cowboys — 2-0 — W: Odessa Permian Basin Athletics CO-OP, 54-6 — Buena Vista Longhorns — #7
