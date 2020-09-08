La Vega falls from top spot; China Spring, Bremond enter HS football rankings

Texas Football released its second regular season high school football rankings of the fall on Monday and defending state champion La Vega was knocked from its No. 1 perch by Argyle.

While the Pirates prevailed, 13-10, in a knock-down drag-out crosstown rivalry win over Connally, a ranked team in Class 4A Division II, former No. 2 Argyle ascended to the top spot after a 52-41 shootout road win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove, last year's 4A D-II state champion.

La Vega and Argyle will get a change to decide Class 4A Division I supremacy on the field in just 10 days when the Pirates travel north to play the Eagles on Sept. 18.

With their losses to top-quality opponents, both Connally and Pleasant Grove stayed in the same place in the 4A D-II rankings, at seventh and second, respectively.