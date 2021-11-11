La Vega flattens Western Hills in playoff opener, 65-6

JOSHUA — Robert Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Bryson Roland rushed for three more and the La Vega Pirates breezed by Fort Worth Western Hills, 65-6, on Thursday night in the Class 4A Division I bi-district round of the playoffs.

Western Hills (6-5), which finished third in District 6-4A Division I, was out of its league from the jump in this one. The Pirates (8-3) punted only once in the first half, scoring seven touchdowns with relative ease. Roland, La Vega’s freshman sensation at running back, played only the first half, but scored on runs of 40, 30 and 4, amassing 167 yards along the way.

The Pirate defense set the tone early with a safety on the second play of the game, hitting Western Hills running back Jason Green deep in the end zone to grab an early 2-0 lead.

Sandwiched in between Roland’s touchdown runs, the quarterback Prescott found NiK Sanders on a quick screen that saw the junior make a nifty 39-yard run after the catch for a score. The junior quarterback also hit his favorite target Mekhi Rice in the flat from eight yards out for another TD.

D’Eddrick Brawley added a few more easy scores, and the rout was on. The senior finished the night with six carries for 29 yards.