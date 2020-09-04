La Vega holds its ground in smash-mouth showdown, defeats Connally, 13-10

Walton’s touchdown run capped La Vega’s second-half-opening drive and gave the Pirates a 13-10 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Walton rushed for 154 yards on 28 carries and Jesse Majors-Sterling pitched in 62 yards on 10 attempts, including the Pirates’ first touchdown. Those two had to carry the entire load in the second half after La Vega starting quarterback Ara Rauls left the contest with an apparent left-arm injury.

A Cadets defensive play made the difference through the first two quarters.

Midway through the second quarter, Connally D-lineman Torii Pullen jumped up and grabbed a Rauls pass near the line of scrimmage at the La Vega 30. Pullen rumbled inside the Pirates’ 10 before he was tackled by Walton.

But a Connally penalty to start the drive pushed the ball outside the 10 and the La Vega defense held the Cadets there. Connally kicker Ralph Morales booted a 28-yard field goal to put Connally in front, 10-7.

The Cadets took that lead to intermission. But Walton’s tackle of Pullen on the interception proved huge at the end of the night.

After a storm blew in and delayed kickoff for more than 15 minutes, Gaither started the in-game fireworks on Connally’s second possession.