SAN ANTONIO — La Vega Lady Pirates coach Marcus Willis said his team was going to play their brand of basketball and make their opponent adjust to them in the state championship game.

He proved to be a prophet. And, more importantly, the Lady Pirates are the Class 4A state champions.

La Vega kept up constant defensive pressure against Sunnyvale in the final and the Lady Pirates got contributions all over the place on offense as they defeated the Lady Raiders, 46-38, on Saturday night at the Alamodome.

La Vega (38-5), making its sixth state tournament appearance, will bring home the school’s second girls’ basketball state championship trophy. They join the 2014 La Vega squad in doing so.

While Willis let the state tournament media know on Friday his team was going to stick to its identity, the Lady Pirates have actually been pointing toward playing on the final stage for months.

“We’ve been talking about this since Day 1,” Willis said. “This is a special group and I’m super, super excited they got a chance to enjoy this feeling and this great experience.”

The Lady Pirates forced 16 turnovers and scored 17 points off those takeaways, making the difference in a game where neither team shot better than 31%.

La Vega junior point guard Kiyleyah Parr, the state tournament MVP, scored 23 in Friday’s semifinal win over Glen Rose. She had just nine points in the final, but did a lot of other things well. Parr finished with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Sophomore forward Angela Carroll scored 11 points, including seven in the second half, and grabbed nine rebounds to lead La Vega in both categories. Alaysia Gude pitched in nine points for the Lady Pirates and Andrea Johnson added seven points and two blocks.

Ja’Dyn Iglehart and Johnson took turns guarding Sunnyvale guard Micah Russell, who scored 28 in the Lady Raiders’ semifinal win over Boerne. Russell made 7 of 13 field goals against Boerne and nailed five 3-pointers. But Iglehart and Johnson kept her to 3 of 21 shooting and 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

“Our game plan was to shut her down and face guard her the whole entire night,” Willis said. “Ja’Dyn Iglehart had the responsibility at the beginning. When we subbed, we put (Johnson) on her. Dre and Ja’Dyn, they did a great job.”

La Vega’s defense swarmed Sunnyvale from the opening tip and it coincided early on with hot shooting from 3-point range for the Lady Pirates.

Iglehart tossed in the Lady Pirates’ first shot of the game from beyond the arc and touched off an 11-0 run to start.

Parr followed with a steal, a fast-break layup and an and-one for a 6-0 lead. Then Gude hit a 3-pointer 100 seconds into the game for a 9-0 advantage.

“The first three or four minutes were really tough for us,” Sunnyvale coach Jill McDill said.

Meanwhile on the defensive end, La Vega was harassing Sunnyvale into mistakes and poor shooting. The Lady Raiders gave up 11 turnovers in the first half and shot just 27% from the field up to the break.

However, Sunnyvale did enough to keep La Vega’s lead to 10 at halftime. Lady Raiders forward Alli McAda hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter and had another mid-range jumper during a 9-3 fighting-back run. McAda’s fast-break layup with 3:41 left in the second quarter cut the Lady Pirates’ lead to 18-13.

La Vega kept Sunnyvale from scoring in the final 3:41 of the second quarter, allowing the Lady Pirates to get their lead back to double digits.

That set the stage for a gritty second half.

Johnson made a layup that put La Vega ahead by 13 points with 4:57 to go in the third quarter.

But Sunnyvale continued to fight back. The Lady Raiders used an 11-4 spurt to cut the Lady Pirates’ advantage down to a manageable six points a minute into the fourth quarter.

Russell hit a pair of free throws to get the Lady Raiders within three with 3:47 remaining.

La Vega answered as Parr found Carroll in the paint for a layup.

Russell came back with her only made 3-pointer. However, once again it was Carroll, this time putting back a miss by Johnson, extending La Vega’s lead back to four points at 39-35.

Sunnyvale hit just one shot in the last three minutes and La Vega knocked down enough free throws to extend their advantage out to the final tally of eight points.

“It feels good,” Parr said. “All the hard work — early morning practices, late afternoon practices, getting in shots after practice or coming up on a Sunday morning. It just feels good to know that all our hard work has paid off.”