La Vega looks like old self on front lines, cruises past Yoakum 42-14

YOAKUM — La Vega has dealt with some injuries throughout the course of the nondistrict schedule, especially along the front lines, that has kept it from looking like its usual self.

On Friday night, the Pirates were back to their old ways.

Nikzavyer Rice ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns, Bryson Roland added 93 yards and two scores on the ground and the Pirates scored 28 unanswered points to run past Yoakum 42-14 at Bulldog Stadium in the last game of their nondistrict schedule.

The Pirates’ confidence in Rice has grown over the past few weeks, and it showed up in a big way early in the fourth quarter.

On fourth-and-3 from its own 44, La Vega handed the ball to Rice up the middle. He hurdled a man around the first-down marker and was off to the races on a 56-yard touchdown that made it a 42-14 La Vega lead.

“Nik is a good running back. He just happens to be playing behind a great running back (Roland),” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “Sometimes that happens, but we have no problem putting him in the game and letting him carry the ball. He’s a good running back, but our five guys up front and our tight end did a great job, and any time those guys win, you’ve got a chance to be successful.”

La Vega never trailed, although it was a 14-14 game late in the second quarter. Roland, who played sparingly other than the two drives in the second quarter on which he scored, broke the tie with a 22-yard TD sprint with 1:29 to go before halftime.

Hyde said Roland has been dealing with a groin injury and the Pirates wanted to limit his touches, but he was effective on his 13 carries.

La Vega’s Mecca Walker intercepted a Yoakum pass to thwart its last chance to score before halftime, and it was all La Vega in the second half.

The Pirates got a 19-yard touchdown run from Rice on their first drive out of halftime, then added another on a 30-yard TD pass from Robert Prescott to Brandon Allen before Rice’s fourth-down run put the game out of reach.

“We made some adjustments defensively (at halftime). They did some things they hadn’t shown on film, so we changed some coverages and some fits,” Hyde said. “I thought the kids did a great job of adjusting defensively, and I thought offensively we did a great job of blocking up front.”

Prescott threw for 144 yards and the score to Allen, who also added a 1-yard touchdown run on the Pirates’ first drive of the game.

All told, La Vega ran for 321 yards while limiting Yoakum to 253 yards of total offense.

Yoakum nearly jumped in front on the second play from scrimmage, when Ty Gordon hit Kadarius Price in stride for what looked like a sure touchdown. La Vega cornerback Nate Washington didn’t quit on the play and stripped the ball from Price just before he reached the goal line, and it rolled out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.

From there, La Vega’s offense went to work and kept the ball for more than half of the quarter. The Pirates marched the 80 yards in 15 plays and took 6:01 off the clock before Allen capped the drive with the score.

Prescott and Stephon Nickerson made two big third-down connections to keep the play alive. The first was an 8-yard hookup on third-and-7 from the La Vega 23, and the second pushed was a 25-yarder on third-and-17 from the Yoakum 31 that got the Pirates on the doorstep.

Yoakum quickly answered with a 27-yard touchdown run from Jayden Jones, and the teams were tied at seven after the first quarter.

Roland put La Vega back in front 14-7 with a 4-yard TD run, but Yoakum answered with Jones fumbled at about the La Vega 7 but Gordon scooped it up and dove into the end zone with 2:52 left before halftime. Roland’s second touchdown came less than a minute and a half later, and the Pirates never looked back.