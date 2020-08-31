La Vega, Mart top Texas Football rankings after 1 week

Cameron Yoe earned a spot in the 3A D-II top 10 with a 21-16 victory over Mexia. The Yoemen enter the second week of the season ranked No. 9 in their class and division.

Jonesboro mercy-ruled Coolidge, 48-0, to stay at No. 2 in 1A D-I, while Blum did the same against Aquilla, 56-6, to move into the same rankings at No. 10.

The Texas Football high school rankings became the rankings of record for the state’s high school game last season when the Associated Press opted to drop its Texas high school polls.

The Texas Football rankings are compiled by the publication’s staff of high school football reporters.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 1, distributed by the Associated Press.