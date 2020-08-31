La Vega, Mart top Texas Football rankings after 1 week

Texas Football released its first regular season high school football rankings of the fall on Monday. It was no surprise that a couple of Super Centex powerhouses are once again at the top of their divisions.
Mart (1-0), the three-time defending state champion in 2A, opened the season with a 34-7 victory over 3A D-I opponent Teague on Friday at Mart Panther Stadium.
La Vega (1-0) defeated No. 5 Port Lavaca Calhoun, 20-7, on Friday at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
Elsewhere in the rankings, Connally jumped into the top 10 at No. 7 in 4A D-II. Connally won its season opener over Sunnyvale, 46-25. That sets up a matchup of ranked teams as La Vega hosts Connally this week.
Cameron Yoe earned a spot in the 3A D-II top 10 with a 21-16 victory over Mexia. The Yoemen enter the second week of the season ranked No. 9 in their class and division.
Jonesboro mercy-ruled Coolidge, 48-0, to stay at No. 2 in 1A D-I, while Blum did the same against Aquilla, 56-6, to move into the same rankings at No. 10.
The Texas Football high school rankings became the rankings of record for the state’s high school game last season when the Associated Press opted to drop its Texas high school polls.
The Texas Football rankings are compiled by the publication’s staff of high school football reporters.
Texas Football rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 1, distributed by the Associated Press.
CLASS 6A (preseason)
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (0-0) — Idle — 1
2 Duncanville (0-0) — Idle — 2
3 Katy (0-0) — Idle — 3
4 Austin Westlake (0-0) — Idle — 4
5 Denton Guyer (0-0) — Idle — 5
6 Allen (0-0) — Idle — 6
7 Southlake Carroll (0-0) — Idle — 7
8 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-0) — Idle — 8
9 Lake Travis (0-0) — Idle — 9
10 Humble Atascocita (0-0) — Idle — 10
11 Arlington Martin (0-0) — Idle — 11
12 DeSoto (0-0) — Idle — 12
13 Spring Westfield (0-0) — Idle — 13
14 Converse Judson (0-0) — Idle — 14
15 Cypress-Fairbanks (0-0) — Idle — 15
16 Cedar Hill (0-0) — Idle — 16
17 Rockwall (0-0) — Idle — 17
18 Cibolo Steele (0-0) — Idle — 18
19 Katy Tompkins (0-0) — Idle — 19
20 Midland Lee (0-0) — Idle — 20
21 SA Northside Brandeis (0-0) — Idle — 21
22 Prosper (0-0) — Idle — 22
23 Euless Trinity (0-0) — Idle — 23
24 Arlington (0-0) — Idle — 24
25 Bridgeland (0-0) — Idle — 25
CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (0-0) — Idle — 1
2 Frisco Lone Star (0-0) — Idle — 2
3 Longview (0-0) — Idle — 3
4 Dallas Highland Park (0-0) — Idle — 4
5 Lancaster (0-0) — Idle — 5
6 Manvel (0-0) — Idle — 6
7 Richmond Foster (0-0) — Idle — 7
8 Cedar Park (0-0) — Idle — 8
9 Red Oak (0-0) — Idle — 9
10 Amarillo Tascosa (0-0) — Idle — 10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Ennis (0-0) — Idle — 1
2 Aledo (0-0) — Idle — 2
3 Lubbock-Cooper (0-0) — Idle — 3
4 Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) — Idle — 4
5 A&M Consolidated (0-0) — Idle — 5
6 WF Rider (0-0) — Idle — 6
7 Mansfield Timberview (0-0) — Idle — 7
8 Frisco (0-0) — Idle — 8
9 Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (0-0) — Idle — 9
10 Crosby (0-0) — Idle — 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 La Vega (1-0) — W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 20-7 — 1
2 Argyle (1-0) — W: Decatur, 56-9 — 2
3 Lampasas (1-0) — W: Brownwood, 55-23 — 3
4 Dumas (1-0) — W: Seminole, 48-8 — 8
5 CC Miller (1-0) — W: Tuloso-Midway, 62-20 — 7
6 El Campo (1-0) — W: Gonzales, 35-0 — 9
7 CC Calallen (0-1) — L: San Antonio Cornerstone, 24-20 — 4
8 Port Lavaca Calhoun (0-1) — L: La Vega, 20-7 — 5
9 Midlothian Heritage (1-0) — W: Wichita Falls Hirschi, 42-14 — NR
10 Lindale (1-0) — W: Kaufman, 32-27 — NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Carthage (1-0) — W: Kilgore, 27-7 1
2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0) — W: Nashville (Ark.), 55-14 — 2
3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) — ccd. vs. La Vega — 3
4 Wimberley (1-0) — W: Fischer Canyon Lake, 24-22 — 4
5 Gilmer (1-0) — W: Gladewater, 55-41 — 5
6 Graham (1-0) — W: Alvarado, 50-14 — 10
7 Connally (1-0) — W: Sunnyvale, 46-25 — NR
8 Silsbee (0-0) — ccd. vs. Vidor — 8
9 Geronimo Navarro (0-0) — Idle — 9
10 Celina (0-1) — L: Melissa, 32-20 — 6
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Brock (1-0) — W: Bushland, 55-7 1
2 Grandview (1-0) — W: Malakoff, 31-24 (OT) — 2
3 Pottsboro (1-0) — W: Nevada Community, 42-13 — 3
4 Wall (1-0) — W: Eastland, 38-3 — 5
5 Malakoff (0-1) — L: Grandview, 31-24 (OT) — 4
6 Rockdale (1-0) — W: La Grange, 40-14 — 7
7 Gladewater (0-1) — L: Gilmer, 55-41 — 6
8 Jourdanton (1-0) — W: Natalia, 49-24 — 10
9 Cameron Yoe (1-0) — W: Mexia, 21-16 — NR
10 Hallettsville (0-1) — L: Shiner, 44-34 — 8
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Gunter (1-0) — W: Van Alstyne, 48-7 — 1
2 Canadian (1-0) — W: Stinnett West Texas, 77-26 — 2
3 Daingerfield (1-0) — W: Atlanta, 16-6 — 3
4 Omaha Pewitt (0-0) — Idle — 4
5 Newton (0-0) — Idle — 5
6 East Bernard (1-0) — W: Edna, 49-20 — 7
7 George West (1-0) — W: Corpus Christi West Oso, 38-3 — NR
8 Lexington (1-0) — W: West, 25-14 — NR
9 Franklin (0-1) — L: Lorena, 21-20 — 8
10 Abernathy (0-1) — L: Shallowater, 26-6 — 6
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Shiner (1-0) — W: Hallettsville, 44-34 — 1
2 Refugio (1-0) — W: Devine, 36-7 — 2
3 Post (1-0) — W: Tolar, 70-14 — 3
4 Cisco (1-0) — W: Clyde, 39-14 — 4
5 San Augustine (0-0) — ccd. vs. West Sabine — 5
6 Hawley (1-0) — W: Roscoe, 61-7 — 7
7 San Saba (1-0) — W: Eldorado, 56-14 — 10
8 Groveton (1-0) — W: Lovelady, 36-16 — NR
9 New Deal (1-0) — W: Smyer, 55-8 — NR
10 Thorndale (1-0) — W: Dawson, 24-14 — NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Mart (1-0) — W: Teague, 34-7 — 1
2 Hamlin (1-0) — W: Stamford, 34-0 — 2
3 Wellington (0-0) — Idle — 4
4 Windthorst (1-0) — W: Henrietta, 27-6 — 5
5 Wink (1-0) — W: Christoval, 36-21 — 6
6 Albany (1-0) — W: Colorado City, 47-0 — 8
7 Falls City (1-0) — W: Three Rivers, 41-20 — 9
8 Muenster (1-0) — W: Alvord, 24-22 — 10
9 Wheeler (1-0) — W: Booker, 64-0 — NR
10 Sudan (1-0) — W: Olton, 37-27 — NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Rankin (1-0) — W: Balmorhea, 38-36 — 1
2 Jonesboro (1-0) — W: Coolidge, 48-0 — 2
3 Gail Borden County (1-0) — W: Calvert, 62-42 — 3
4 Sterling City (1-0) — W: Garden City, 74-26 — 4
5 Gilmer Union Hill (1-0) — W: Stephenville Faith, 57-12 — 5
6 White Deer (1-0) — W: Strawn, 48-36 — 6
7 May (1-0) — W: Bryson, 70-14 — 7
8 Leakey (0-0) — Idle — 8
9 Happy (1-0) — W: Groom, 68-20 — NR
10 Blum (1-0) — W: Aquilla, 56-6 — NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) — Week 1 — Prv rank
1 Balmorhea (0-1) — L: Rankin, 38-36 — 1
2 Calvert (0-1) — L: Borden County, 62-42 — 3
3 Richland Springs (0-0) — Idle — 4
4 Jayton (1-0) — W: Ira, 50-28 — 5
5 Strawn (0-1) — L: White Deer, 48-36 — 7
6 Blackwell (0-1) — L: Eden, 62-60 — 6
7 Grandfalls-Royalty (0-0) — Idle — 10
8 Klondike (1-0) — W: McLean, 52-6 — NR
9 Matador Motley County (0-1) — L: Westbrook, 58-36 — 2
10 Oakwood (0-0) — Idle — NR
