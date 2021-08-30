La Vega moves up 1 spot in latest Texas high school football rankings

La Vega moved up one spot in the latest Texas schoolboy football rankings No. 4 in the state after its 51-21 win over first-year program Katy Jordan.
Elsewhere in Central Texas, Lorena stayed in the top 10 after its loss to No. 1 Franklin, slipping one spot to No. 9.
China Spring, ranked No. 7, and Crawford, ranked No. 4, stayed put after posting convincing wins over Addison Trinity Christian and Goldthwaite, respectively.
In Class 2A Div. I, Mart maintained the top spot with a 48-0 win over Teague.
In the six-man ranks, No. 6 Blum, No. 7 Jonesboro and No. 9 Abbott maintained their positions with wins. The Bobcats got by Aquilla by just 14 points, the Eagles cruised past Coolidge by 41 and the Panthers 45ed Avalon.
In the private school six-man ranks, Live Oak Classical school took over the top spot after winning its rivalry matchup with crosstown Methodist Children’s Home, 66-20.
Texas Football rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 1, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Austin Westlake (1-0) W: Temple, 54-13 1
2 Katy (1-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 40-7 2
3 Southlake Carroll (1-0) W: Dallas Highland Park, 45-21 3
4 Galena Park North Shore (1-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 33-10 4
5 Humble Atascocita (1-0) W: Klein Collins, 48-7 6
6 Euless Trinity (1-0) W: Arlington Lamar, 45-27 7
7 Lake Travis (1-0) W: Arlington Martin, 40-28 8
8 Allen (1-0) W: Plano East, 56-30 10
9 Duncanville (0-1) L: Santa Ana Mater Dei (CA), 45-3 5
10 Rockwall-Heath (1-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 56-49 11
11 Denton Guyer (1-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 46-17 12
12 Katy Tompkins (1-0) W: Magnolia, 18-6 14
13 Rockwall (1-0) W: Cedar Hill, 42-29 16
14 Arlington Martin (0-1) L: Lake Travis, 40-28 9
15 SA Brennan (1-0) W: SA Reagan, 35- 14 17
16 Spring (1-0) W: Fort Bend Travis, 38-17 18
17 Converse Judson (1-0) W: DeSoto, 35-28 23
18 Cibolo Steele (1-0) W: Pflugerville Hendrickson, 35-14 21
19 Spring Westfield (1-0) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 37-10 22
20 Cypress Bridgeland (1-0) W: Klein Cain, 54-14 24
21 Midland Legacy (1-0) W: Amarillo, 37-7 25
22 Fort Bend Ridge Point (1-0) W: Pearland, 41-13 NR
23 DeSoto (0-1) L: Converse Judson, 35-28 15
24 League City Clear Falls (1-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 31-7 NR
25 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 33-10 20
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (1-0) W: Longview, 40-7 1
2 College Station (1-0) W: Hutto, 59-11 3
3 Manvel (0-1) L: Dickinson, 45-42 2
4 Dallas Highland Park (0-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 45-21 4
5 Colleyville Heritage (1-0) W: Grapevine, 42-7 8
6 Frisco Lone Star (1-0) W: San Antonio Cornerstone, 59-14 9
7 Longview (0-1) L: Denton Ryan, 40-7 5
8 CC Veterans Memorial (1-0) W: Alice, 22-20 7
9 Amarillo Tascosa (1-0) W: Abilene, 40-21 NR
10 Cedar Park (0-1) L: Leander Vandegrift, 42-7 6
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Aledo (1-0) W: Weatherford, 47-7 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 68-34 2
3 Lucas Lovejoy (1-0) W: Bryan, 44-14 3
4 Huntsville (0-0) Idle 5
5 Lubbock Cooper (1-0) W: Andrews, 27-0 6
6 Ennis (1-0) W: Red Oak, 56-42 7
7 Leander Rouse (1-0) W: Burnet, 44-7 9
8 College Station A&M Consolidated (1-0) W: Waco University, 68-7 NR
9 Mansfield Timberview (0-1) L: Bixby (OK), 69-14 8
10 Liberty Hill (0-1) L: Killeen Ellison, 12-7 4
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Argyle (1-0) W: FW Nolan, 45-29 1
2 CC Calallen (1-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 41-19 2
3 El Campo (1-0) W: Gonzales, 56-34 4
4 La Vega (1-0) W: Katy Jordan, 51-21 5
5 Austin LBJ (1-0) W: Manor, 28-7 6
6 Paris (1-0) W: Texarkana Arkansas High (Ark.), 55-0 7
7 Kilgore (1-0) W: Nacogdoches, 21-7 9
8 Midlothian Heritage (1-0) W: Everman, 50-23 10
9 Tyler Chapel Hill (1-0) W: Greenville, 63-36 NR
10 CC Miller (1-0) W: CC Ray, 48-0 NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Carthage (1-0) W: Crosby, 27-24 1
2 Gilmer (1-0) W: Gladewater, 42-14 2
3 Wimberley (1-0) W: Canyon Lake, 20-3 3
4 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0) W: Nashville (Ark.), 57-0 5
5 Celina (1-0) W: Melissa, 34-13 6
6 West Orange-Stark (0-1) L: Nederland, 14-6 4
7 China Spring (1-0) W: Trinity Chr.-Addison, 49-15 7
8 Bellville (1-0) W: Giddings, 49-0 8
9 Sinton (1-0) W: Orange Grove, 57-12 10
10 Cuero (1-0) W: La Vernia, 62-7 NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (1-0) W: Ballinger, 42-7 1
2 Brock (1-0) W: Bushland, 31-3 2
3 Tatum (1-0) W: Center, 68-26 4
4 Grandview (1-0) W: Malakoff, 24-21 7
5 Gladewater (0-1) L: Gilmer, 42-14 3
6 Vanderbilt Industrial (1-0) W: Ganado, 50-32 6
7 Malakoff (1-0) L: Grandview, 24-21 5
8 Pilot Point (1-0) W: Plainview (OK), 30-28 9
9 Lorena (0-1) L: Franklin, 27-20 8
10 Yoakum (1-0) W: Palacios, 53-6 NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Franklin (1-0) W: Lorena, 27-20 1
2 Gunter (1-0) W: Sunnyvale, 43-7 2
3 Canadian (1-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 69-6 3
4 Waskom (1-0) W: Garrison, 45-0 4
5 Newton (1-0) W: Woodville, 46-26 5
6 Childress (1-0) W: Panhandle, 68-27 6
7 Holliday (1-0) W: Iowa Park, 20-14 7
8 West Rusk (1-0) W: East Chambers, 38-14 NR
9 Abernathy (1-0) W: Shallowater, 28-16 NR
10 Poth (1-0) W: Lytle, 52-0 NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Refugio (1-0) W: Bruni, 56-6 1
2 Shiner (1-0) W: Hallettsville, 21-6 2
3 Timpson (1-0) W: Frankston, 61-0 3
4 Crawford (1-0) W: Goldthwaite, 35-6 4
5 Cisco (1-0) W: Clyde, 49-7 5
6 Mason (1-0) W: Comanche, 34-13 6
7 New Deal (1-0) W: Lubbock Trinity Christian, 41-7 7
8 Hawley (1-0) W: Roscoe, 34-14 9
9 Lindsay (1-0) W: Era, 71-12 10
10 Beckville (1-0) W: Joaquin, 50-39 NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Mart (1-0) W: Teague, 48-0 1
2 Windthorst (1-0) W: Henrietta, 22-15 3
3 Wellington (0-1) L: Duncan (OK), 26-16 2
4 Muenster (1-0) W: Celeste, 38-12 4
5 Albany (0-0) Ccd. vs. Colorado City 5
6 Falls City (1-0) W: Three Rivers, 27-12 6
7 Tenaha (1-0) W: Honey Grove, 35-0 7
8 Stratford (1-0) W: Spearman, 29-22 8
9 Vega (1-0) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 58-16 10
10 Eldorado (1-0) W: San Saba, 42-20 NR
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Sterling City (1-0) W: Garden City, 56-42 1
2 May (1-0) W: Gail Borden County, 51-6 3
3 Rankin (1-0) W: Balmorhea, 64-51 5
4 Gail Borden County (0-1) L: May, 51-6 2
5 Westbrook (0-1) L: Matador Motley County, 46-30 4
6 Jonesboro (1-0) W: Coolidge, 67-26 6
7 Blum (1-0) W: Aquilla, 42-28 7
8 Leakey (0-0) Idle 8
9 Abbott (1-0) W: Avalon, 52-6 9
10 Springlake-Earth (1-0) W: Whitharral, 72-50 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Matador Motley County (1-0) W: Westbrook, 46-30 1
2 Strawn (1-0) W: White Deer, 50-8 3
3 Richland Springs (0-1) L: Marble Falls Faith, 62-34 2
4 Calvert (0-0) Idle 6
5 Balmorhea (0-1) L: Rankin, 64-51 4
6 Follett (1-0) W: Aspermont, 46-0 7
7 Groom (0-1) L: Happy, 54-36 5
8 Lamesa Klondike (1-0) W: Sanderson, 55-6 8
9 Jayton (1-0) W: Knox City, 46-30 9
10 Anton (1-0) W: Silverton, 47-0 10
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Austin Regents (1-0) W: Tyler Grace Community, 45-8 1
2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0) W: Bellaire Episcopal, 34-14 2
3 Dallas Christian (1-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 42-14 4
4 Plano Prestonwood (1-0) W: Frisco Legacy Christian, 56-10 NR
5 Houston Kinkaid (1-0) W: Houston Second Baptist, 21-14 NR
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Live Oak (1-0) W: Methodist Children’s Home, 66-20 2
2 Lubbock Kingdom Prep (0-0) Idle 4