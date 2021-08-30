La Vega moves up 1 spot in latest Texas high school football rankings

La Vega moved up one spot in the latest Texas schoolboy football rankings No. 4 in the state after its 51-21 win over first-year program Katy Jordan.

Elsewhere in Central Texas, Lorena stayed in the top 10 after its loss to No. 1 Franklin, slipping one spot to No. 9.

China Spring, ranked No. 7, and Crawford, ranked No. 4, stayed put after posting convincing wins over Addison Trinity Christian and Goldthwaite, respectively.

In Class 2A Div. I, Mart maintained the top spot with a 48-0 win over Teague.