La Vega not going anywhere as it topples No. 7 Heritage for emphatic statement, 40-28

Just a week removed from the game of his young football life, Bryson Roland put on a show for the home fans at Willie Williams Stadium Friday night.

The freshman freak of nature dazzled the crowd, weaving his way in and out of traffic and hitting the speed burst button when he found open field, scoring five touchdowns and totaling 310 yards on the ground while leading La Vega to a 40-28 win over No. 7 Midlothian Heritage.

More importantly, it put the Pirates back in second place in District 5-4A Div. I, just a game behind Stephenville, which also won Friday night. It was La Vega’s first home win since the season opener and its first victory over a state-ranked team this season in four tries.

It has become a performance the Pirate fans have come to expect out of the shifty speedster. Roland totaled nearly 400 yards in last week’s 16-point road win over Brownwood, scoring four touchdowns in a matter of minutes in the second half.

Picking up where he left off, Roland busted a 58-yarder to start the scoring on La Vega’s first drive, putting the Pirates up 7-0. Though less flashy, but still effective, Roland scored from a yard out on back-to-back possessions to put the Pirates up 14 early in the second quarter.