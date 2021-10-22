La Vega not going anywhere as it topples No. 7 Heritage for emphatic statement, 40-28

Just a week removed from the game of his young football life, Bryson Roland put on a show for the home fans at Willie Williams Stadium Friday night.
The freshman freak of nature dazzled the crowd, weaving his way in and out of traffic and hitting the speed burst button when he found open field, scoring five touchdowns and totaling 310 yards on the ground while leading La Vega to a 40-28 win over No. 7 Midlothian Heritage.
More importantly, it put the Pirates back in second place in District 5-4A Div. I, just a game behind Stephenville, which also won Friday night. It was La Vega’s first home win since the season opener and its first victory over a state-ranked team this season in four tries.
It has become a performance the Pirate fans have come to expect out of the shifty speedster. Roland totaled nearly 400 yards in last week’s 16-point road win over Brownwood, scoring four touchdowns in a matter of minutes in the second half.
Picking up where he left off, Roland busted a 58-yarder to start the scoring on La Vega’s first drive, putting the Pirates up 7-0. Though less flashy, but still effective, Roland scored from a yard out on back-to-back possessions to put the Pirates up 14 early in the second quarter.
But it was his legs and a little defensive help in the late third and fourth quarters that put this one away for La Vega.
Trailing 28-21 and having seen the momentum seemingly sucked out of the stadium after the Jaguars scored their 21st unanswered point to take a touchdown lead, Roland busted another big run from 49 yards out to tie the game, shifting the momentum back to the Pirates.
The Pirate defense came up big the ensuing possession, as Darion White jumped in front of a Kaden Brown pass and took it 60 yards to paydirt.
The Bryson Roland Late Night Show wasn’t quite over yet, as the freshman polished off the Jags with a nice 52-yard score to put La Vega up by two touchdowns late.
Midlothian Heritage had its moments, though, as Brown had two touchdown runs in the first half — one from 22 yards to tie the game at seven, the other a four-yarder late on the second quarter — giving life to an offense that sputtered down the stretch.
Running back Jason Barela added a score of his own, capping off the 21-point run that was ended early in the third quarter.
La Vega quarterback Robert Prescott added 72 yards through the air.
Daylon Proctor and Ronald Kendricks had picks for the Pirate defense, which also produced five sacks.