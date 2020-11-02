La Vega puts shiny finishing touches on regular season, 62-6

If you were looking for a perfectly executed tune-up for the playoffs, look no further than Willie Williams Stadium in Bellmead on Monday night.
Fresh-legged quarterback Ara Rauls III was feeling it, completing 9 of 10 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns, Stephon Nickerson and Ja’Brian Bouye each caught a pair of scores and the Pirates rolled Brownwood, 62-6.
It was one of the more dominating performances from a quarterback in recent memory. Rauls missed just one pass attempt, a ball that actually hit off the hands of a Pirate receiver, on his way to a memorable night on his last home game.
It started on the first play from scrimmage, when Rauls found Bouye on a quick screen and saw the senior do the rest, galloping 66 yards for the game’s first score. But Rauls was just beginning.
All in the second quarter, Rauls found Stephon Nickerson on back-to-back drives for scores, hitting the sophomore on a 72-yard post and a 52-yard scamper down the sideline.
Rauls then hit a streaking Bouye for 38 and the final score of the first half.
Bouye’s both catches went for scores and covered 104 yards. Nickerson’s 144 yards came on four catches.
Running back Jar’Quae Walton, who returned after missing Wednesday’s game against Alvarado due to a lower leg injury, rushed for two scores of his own in the first half and 64 yards. Jordan Rogers busted a 68-yard touchdown, finishing the night with 86 yards on the ground.
Brownwood did show a bit of promise early, though. On the Lions’ second drive, Konlyn Anderson rushed for 59 yards on a drive that produced Brownwood’s points. Anderson totaled 126 yards.
The Pirate defense made its presence felt outside of the one scoring drive. Brownwood quarterback Blaize Espinoza completed just two passes for a meager 13 yards, including two picks by Daylor Proctor and Lamarion Williams.
Blaine Nickell took over for Rauls in the second half and looked sharp. The senior completed both of his passes for 26 yards, leading La Vega on two scoring drives and rushing for a two-yard touchdown.
The Pirates will now have to wait for this weekend’s round of Week 11 games to finish to know their playoff fate.
