La Vega puts shiny finishing touches on regular season, 62-6

If you were looking for a perfectly executed tune-up for the playoffs, look no further than Willie Williams Stadium in Bellmead on Monday night.

Fresh-legged quarterback Ara Rauls III was feeling it, completing 9 of 10 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns, Stephon Nickerson and Ja’Brian Bouye each caught a pair of scores and the Pirates rolled Brownwood, 62-6.

It was one of the more dominating performances from a quarterback in recent memory. Rauls missed just one pass attempt, a ball that actually hit off the hands of a Pirate receiver, on his way to a memorable night on his last home game.

It started on the first play from scrimmage, when Rauls found Bouye on a quick screen and saw the senior do the rest, galloping 66 yards for the game’s first score. But Rauls was just beginning.

All in the second quarter, Rauls found Stephon Nickerson on back-to-back drives for scores, hitting the sophomore on a 72-yard post and a 52-yard scamper down the sideline.

Rauls then hit a streaking Bouye for 38 and the final score of the first half.

Bouye’s both catches went for scores and covered 104 yards. Nickerson’s 144 yards came on four catches.