La Vega rolls past Alvarado, 27-14

ALVARADO — Offensive fireworks were at a premium for most of Friday night, but that didn’t stop Bryson Roland from putting on a show.

La Vega’s sophomore running back ran for 217 yards yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, and the Pirates held off Alvarado, 27-14, in a District 4-5A Division I game.

La Vega ran for 416 yards as a team, most of which came in the second half as it finally started picking up yardage in chunks.

Roland’s touchdown runs covered 4, 1 and 7 yards, and Nikzavyer Rice also found the end zone from a yard out for La Vega, which will have a week off before hosting Stephenville on Nov. 4.

Alvarado received two scoring strikes from Cardea Collier to Kaden Ford in the second half of 77 and 10 yards. Collier threw for 187 yards, with Ford finishing with six catches for 126 yards.

It was a defensive struggle throughout the first half.

La Vega finally cracked the scoreboard with 1:02 left in the second quarter, when Roland ran into the end zone from 4 yards out.

That allowed the Pirates to carry a 7-0 lead into halftime after a first half in which the teams combined for seven total possessions.

Alvarado crossed midfield on its first two possessions but never moved any farther than the La Vega 43. The Indians did manage to play keep-away with five third-down conversions.

La Vega took control with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:51 off the clock before Roland plowed in from a yard out to make it a 14-0 game with 1:11 left in the third quarter.

It took an Alvarado offense that had mustered barely 100 yards to that point one play to answer. The La Vega secondary lost track of Ford on a trick play on a 77-yard score to cut the Indians’ deficit to 14-7, but the Pirates needed only five plays to restore its two-score lead.

Roland popped a 60-yard burst to set up his own 7-yard score with 10:34 to go in the game, and the Pirates added their final tally on Rice’s 1-yard plunge. Ford finally completed the scoring with 16 seconds left with a 10-yard strike.