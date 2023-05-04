One of La Vega’s senior leaders on its state championship girls basketball team is getting her shot to play college ball.
Andrea “Dre” Johnson signed with McLennan Community College on Wednesday. The 5-9 guard averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Lady Pirates in the 2022-23 season, and served as one of the team’s chief defensive stoppers.
MCC is coming off a 28-5 season and its first national tournament appearance since 1984.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.