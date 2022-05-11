 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

La Vega’s Randy Woolf finalizes college decision

  • 0
Randy Woolf Jr.

La Vega senior Randy Woolf Jr. (left) poses with Pirates head basketball coach William Cartwright IV at Woolf’s signing ceremony Tuesday.

 La Vega ISD photo

One of the area’s top basketball players made his college decision official on Tuesday, as La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. signed with North Lake College in Dallas.

Woolf again won first-team Super Centex honors this season. The 6-2 swingman averaged 18.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 35 percent from 3-point range. He accumulated two triple-doubles and won District 18-4A Co-Offensive MVP and all-region honors.

Woolf joins a North Lake program that won the NJCAA Division III national title in the 2021-22 season.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Hall Of Famer Bob Lanier Dies Aged 73

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert