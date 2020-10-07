La Vega’s schedule altered after Brownwood COVID-19 case

The La Vega Pirates’ Oct. 16 home game against Brownwood has been canceled due to a student-athlete at Brownwood testing positive for COVID-19.

Brownwood ISD posted a press release on Wednesday morning stating that the Lions will suspend varsity football activities until Oct. 19. That means Brownwood will not play Friday against Midlothian Heritage nor make the trip to La Vega the following week.

La Vega coach Don Hyde told the Trib via text message on Wednesday that he believes the 5-4A D-I district executive committee will have to meet to determine the logistics of completing district play.

La Vega, currently ranked No. 3 in 4A D-I, travels to Stephenville for a key district matchup this week. The Pirates (4-1, 1-0 in 5-4A D-I) played just four nondistrict games, which meant they were already limited to a nine-game regular season.

Brownwood (2-4, 0-1) went 2-3 in nondistrict play and dropped its district opener against Stephenville, 59-34, last week.

