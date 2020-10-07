 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Vega’s schedule altered after Brownwood COVID-19 case
0 comments
top story

La Vega’s schedule altered after Brownwood COVID-19 case

{{featured_button_text}}

The La Vega Pirates’ Oct. 16 home game against Brownwood has been canceled due to a student-athlete at Brownwood testing positive for COVID-19.

Brownwood ISD posted a press release on Wednesday morning stating that the Lions will suspend varsity football activities until Oct. 19. That means Brownwood will not play Friday against Midlothian Heritage nor make the trip to La Vega the following week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

La Vega coach Don Hyde told the Trib via text message on Wednesday that he believes the 5-4A D-I district executive committee will have to meet to determine the logistics of completing district play.

La Vega, currently ranked No. 3 in 4A D-I, travels to Stephenville for a key district matchup this week. The Pirates (4-1, 1-0 in 5-4A D-I) played just four nondistrict games, which meant they were already limited to a nine-game regular season.

Brownwood (2-4, 0-1) went 2-3 in nondistrict play and dropped its district opener against Stephenville, 59-34, last week.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Would China Spring and Mart be a reasonable matchup? How about La Vega and Midway? The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry dream up some interesting inter-classification duels in this week's high school football podcast at WacoTrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex football podcast: Crawford on the rise, big wins for McGregor and Waco High, Midway's debut, remembering Kristin Hoppa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert