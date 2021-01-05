La Vega stays cool to win hotly contested battle over China Spring, 49-47

“Three-ball was big for us,” Marcus Willis said. “We can shoot the ball. Now we’ve got to figure out how to space that out, and not just get so hot in the first quarter and second quarter, and save a little bit for the end of the game.”

In the second half, China Spring cranked up the backcourt heat on La Vega, and it led to several Lady Pirate turnovers. That helped ignite the Lady Cougars’ fast-break game and start chopping away at the deficit.

China Spring cut the gap to 10 when high-octane guard Mochieyveon Hobbs fed Hadley Phillips, fresh off the bench, for a layup with two minutes left in the third. Moments later, senior post Brylee Smith took a well-placed sideline inbounds pass from Kayla Peoples and ducked into the lane for a left-handed layup to pull even closer.

Challenged by Mize at halftime, Smith responded. She scored all 12 of her points in the third quarter. She also yanked down 12 rebounds and tallied one block — though it could’ve counted as two, since she used two hands to stuff La Vega’s putback attempt.

China Spring just kept coming. When Peoples drew a foul after hustling to a third straight offensive rebound, she converted one of her two free throws to propel the Lady Cougars to within one of La Vega, 42-41, with 5:29 left in the game.