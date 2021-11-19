La Vega survives an ugly one, downs Kaufman, 14-10

Kaufman had 76 seconds to operate and picked up a first down before the Pirates’ defense stiffened at the 25. The Lions sent in Andres Gallegos to attempt a 45-yard field goal and he had the leg and line to make it.

That all but ended a first half when Kaufman more than successfully hung in the game with La Vega.

The Pirates were on the way to taking the initial lead when Roland, who has been a sensation at running back during the last six weeks, fumbled running inside the Lion 10. Kaufman’s Lewis recovered that one as well, stopping the Pirates’ drive.

Kaufman instead jumped on the scoreboard first at the beginning of the second quarter.

Lions defensive back Brayson Gomez picked off a Prescott pass and returned it to the La Vega 16 at the end of the first quarter.

After switching ends of the field, Garmon took a direct snap and ran three yards for a touchdown on the opening play of the second quarter.

In a 7-0 hole, it didn’t take La Vega long to respond.

The Pirates answered with a 10-play, 75-yard march for an equalizing touchdown. La Vega quarterback Robert Prescott threw a dart to Dontroy Sterling for an eight-yard touchdown that tied it with 7:27 to go before the bands marched.