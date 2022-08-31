La Vega, Teague, Abbott players win Week 1 Trib fan vote

La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award.

Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition.

Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting on wacotrib.com through Wednesday's deadline.

Teague's Rice picked up 57 percent of the OPOW voting. Rice had six catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Teague's 38-29 loss to Rockdale last week, along with 183 all-purpose yards.

La Vega's Brown nabbed 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in a 34-7 win by the Pirates over Kennedale. He tallied 47 percent of the DPOW vote, compared to 39 percent for second-place Gus Crain of West.

Abbott's Sustala rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 60-18 win over Blum. Sustala grabbed 67% of the six-man voting.