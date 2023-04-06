La Vega ISD will honor its 2022-23 Class 4A state championship girls basketball team with a pair of upcoming events.
First, they’ll hold the “Banquet of Champions” at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. Advance tickets are $25 per person. For more information, call 254-299-6700.
Then comes the “Parade of Champions” on April 24. That begins at 6 p.m. and the parade route will run along Bellmead Drive from Sam’s Club to La Vega High School.
The Lady Pirates went 38-5 this season and captured the second state title in program history.
Watch now: Marcus Willis Sr., the third-year La Vega coach, oversaw the Lady Pirates’ 38-5 record and scintillating run to proud program’s second state championship in history.
PHOTOS — La Vega wins basketball state championship vs. Sunnyvale: March 4, 2023
La Vega head coach Marcus Willis and the rest of the Lady Pirates celebrate their Class 4A state championship after defeating Sunnyvale on Saturday in San Antonio.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega head coach Marcus Willis Sr. holds up the Class 4A state championship trophy.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Andrea Johnson shoots over Sunnyvale's Sarah Griffin, right, in the second half of the Class 4A state girls basketball championship game at the Alamodome on Saturday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Ri'Azia Smith outmaneuvers Sunnyvale's Micah Russell to pull in a loose ball in the second half of the Class 4A state girls basketball championship game at the Alamodome on Saturday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega’s Kiyleyah Parr drives downcourt against Sunnyvale during Saturday’s state title win for the Lady Pirates.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Kiyleyah Parr shoots over Sunnyvale's Nilaya Gordon in the first half of the Class 4A state final.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Angela Carroll (right) reaches for a rebound with Sunnyvale's Destiny Arinze in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Ri'Azia Smith battles Sunnyvale Destiny Arinze for a loose ball during the first half on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Kiyleyah Parr lets out a yell after the Lady Pirates defeated Sunnyvale in the Class 4A girls state final. Parr was named the state tournament MVP.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega’s Kenzi Mitchell (left) battles Sunnyvale Nilaya Gordon for control of the ball in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte photos, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Mar'Cyah Willis makes a 3-pointer in the second half against Sunnyvale during the Class 4A state girls basketball championship game at the Alamodome on Saturday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega players celebrate their state championship win over Sunnyvale.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega’s Kya Mitchell, left, and La Vega’s Kenzi Mitchell, right, enjoy their gold medals after defeating Sunnyvale for the 4A state title.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega players revel in their state championship victory.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega players celebrate their Class 4A state basketball title at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Kiyleyah Parr examines her MVP award after the Lady Pirates won the Class 4A state title.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega head coach Marcus Willis Sr. hugs Kenzi Mitchell following the Lady Pirates' state win over Sunnyvale.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega players pose for a photo after claiming the Class 4A state championship.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega’s Kiyleyah Parr scores past Glen Rose’s Lily Melton in the second half at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Friday. Parr scored 23 points, including the game-winning bucket, in the Lady Pirates’ 50-48 win.
Rod Aydelotte photos, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Andrea Johnson shoots over Glen Rose Alexis Rynders in the first half on Friday in San Antonio.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Kiyleyah Parr scores past Glen Rose defenders Lily Melton (left) and Aimee Flippen in the Lady Pirates' state semifinal win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Andrea Johnson scores past Glen Rose's Aimee Flippen in the semifinals on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Kiyleyah Parr shoots past the Glen Rose defense in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega’s Kiyleyah Parr (left) celebrates with teammate Kenzi Mitchell after defeating Glen Rose in the Class 4A state semifinals in San Antonio.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Solange Loadholt (middle) and teammates Cra'Lajah Bradley (left) and CeMaria Kelly celebrate their team's state semifinal win over Glen Rose.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Kenzi Mitchell (left) and La Vega's Kiyleyah Parr are all smiles after defeating Glen Rose in the state semifinals on Friday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Kiyleyah Parr (left) celebrates with Kenzi Mitchell during the Lady Pirates' win over Glen Rose.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's bench reacts to a second-half score against Glen Rose.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said the Lady Pirates are hoping to bring home the program's first state championship since 2014.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega takes the court on Friday before its state semifinal matchup with Glen Rose.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Glen Rose players react to after falling to La Vega 50-48 in the state semifinals. The Lady Tigers finished the year at 39-2.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega is aiming for the program's second state championship to go with the 2014 title.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
