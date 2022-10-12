La Vega to recognize Williams, Coleman, Reece

Six individuals with deep ties to the La Vega community will be honored Friday as part of the La Vega ISD Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Former state title-winning head coach Willie Williams will be recognized with the Dave Campbell Award for Excellence, while his longtime friend LeRoy Coleman will be honored posthumously with the Coach’s Award. Coleman coached La Vega’s offensive line for many years after a long stint as University’s head football coach. He died in February at age 74.

Beasley Reece will be honored in the Athletic Achievement category. Reece was a cornerback at La Vega in the early 1970s who later attended North Texas and played eight years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He worked in television as a color commentator for many years following his playing days, covering the Olympics and the NFL.

Additionally, La Vega will honor Brittany Cleere Martinez with its Academic Achievement Award, Raymond Koon with the Friend of La Vega honor, while the family of the late Diane Dietiker will be recognized with the Educator’s Award.

These individuals or their representatives will be honored at halftime of La Vega’s football game against China Spring on Friday at Willie Williams Stadium.