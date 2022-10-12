 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

La Vega to recognize Williams, Coleman, Reece

LaVega Willie Williams

La Vega's Willie Williams

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Six individuals with deep ties to the La Vega community will be honored Friday as part of the La Vega ISD Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Former state title-winning head coach Willie Williams will be recognized with the Dave Campbell Award for Excellence, while his longtime friend LeRoy Coleman will be honored posthumously with the Coach’s Award. Coleman coached La Vega’s offensive line for many years after a long stint as University’s head football coach. He died in February at age 74.

nflreece

Beasley Reece

Beasley Reece will be honored in the Athletic Achievement category. Reece was a cornerback at La Vega in the early 1970s who later attended North Texas and played eight years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He worked in television as a color commentator for many years following his playing days, covering the Olympics and the NFL.

Additionally, La Vega will honor Brittany Cleere Martinez with its Academic Achievement Award, Raymond Koon with the Friend of La Vega honor, while the family of the late Diane Dietiker will be recognized with the Educator’s Award.

These individuals or their representatives will be honored at halftime of La Vega’s football game against China Spring on Friday at Willie Williams Stadium.

Super Centex Podcast

DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the competitiveness of District 8-3A Division I and breakdown the matchup between China Spring and La Vega in this week's Super Centex Podcast. Check it out at wacotrib.com or wherever you get your podcasts. 

