La Vega won't stray from its familiar identity (because it works)

From year to year, the story of La Vega’s football season rarely reads like a mystery novel.

That’s not to say La Vega’s football coaches are unwilling to adapt or innovate. It doesn’t mean they want to be predictable. On the contrary, they’re always hunting for ways to improve, or searching for plays or formations that might catch a team off guard.

But one of the things that works at La Vega — that has worked for the better part of two decades, at least — is the Pirates knowing who they are.

“We’re not going to get away from the La Vega everybody knows,” head coach Don Hyde said. “We may have a wrinkle or two that does something different, but we’re going to be who we are and we can’t change that.”

Why would they? Why try to be somebody else when you’re living your best life just being who you are? Since 2015, under Hyde and his predecessor Willie Williams, La Vega has forged a well-deserved reputation as one of the most consistent programs in all of Class 4A. The Pirates have stockpiled an 88-14 record in that span, reaching the playoffs every season and winning state championships in 2015 and ’18.

And they’ve done it their way.

“Hard-working, smash-mouth football,” said sophomore running back Bryson Roland, when asked to describe La Vega's on-field personality. “We can put it in the air, too. That’s the twist, but we’re really about smash-mouth football. We’re going to run it down your throat.”

Oh, you’d better believe it. La Vega’s most lasting identity centers around a rugged running back bolstered by a beefy, hard-nosed offensive line, and aided by a fast and physical defense that will lay more wood than Home Depot and Lowe’s combined. Basically, if you’re a La Vega opponent and you don’t walk off the field feeling sore at the end of the night, the Pirates have done something wrong.

“We want to be a physical football team,” Hyde said. “To be a physical football team you’ve got to try to impose your will. Sometimes that means even when we see a nine-man box we’re still going to run the football. Defensively that means we’re going to try to hit you in the mouth. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t work, but that’s what we expect.”

You can’t fake being physical. The Pirates know that all too well. The coaching staff preaches it all offseason. If the players were in one of their math courses, the transitive theory might put it this way: If being physical means being tough, and if being tough requires a heck of a lot of hard work, then being physical requires a relentless amount of work.

That’s the expectation over at Willie Williams Field. If you’re not coming to work, don’t show up.

“I think we do a good job of talking to the kids all the time of the standard in place, but also at the same time explaining to the kids, this group hasn’t done anything,” Hyde said. “So, they know what the expectation is, and they understand that the only way to reach that expectation is to work your tail off every single day. So I would be hard-pressed to find any school around here that works as hard as our kids do.”

Message received.

“My coach, Coach Carp (Jermaine Carpenter), he makes it clear: the hardest-working team is going to win,” said Pirates returning quarterback Robert Prescott. “They’re going to win it all. It’s not just about the most talent, it’s the most hard-working team that is going to get after it and win state.”

It’s not just lip service. At a recent preseason practice, assistant coaches barked, “Get the lead out!” and “That’s not good enough!” as the Pirates progressed through different drills. Building toughness sometimes means tough love. Hyde said that during the first week of fall camp, he had to talk his coaches off the cliff, so to speak. A bunch of his assistants were mad that what they were seeing on film wasn’t measuring up to La Vega’s standard. Hyde had to remind them that it was unreasonable to expect the Pirates to be in midseason form in August.

“I’ve got to go behind and say, ‘Guys, you’ve got to remember, this is Day 3.’ But that’s what makes your program good, when you’ve got assistant coaches that say, ‘You know what, this is not the caliber of play we’re going to accept here.’ I appreciate that,” Hyde said.

Truth be told, that’s been the mindset at La Vega for a while. By staying hungry, you can get fed. By never being satisfied you can produce some satisfying results.

“At times it’s frustrating, because you never think you’re any good,” Hyde said. “But I tell you, in 2018 we won a state championship and I told our kids before the game that we weren’t very good. I think that’s just the process that you run into along the way. Never being satisfied as a coach or a coaching staff.”

Again, don’t get it mistaken. The La Vega coaches don’t walk around miserable all the time. Neither do the Pirate players. Sure, these guys work hard, but they play hard, too. They enjoy themselves.

Winning is fun. Lining up and picking up first downs or scoring touchdowns even when the other team knows what’s coming, that’s especially fun. Last year, Roland rushed for 1,539 yards and 21 touchdowns as a freshman, often gaining positive yardage even when the deck (and the box) was stacked against him.

“I really like it, because (Coach Hyde) trusts me. When we’re running the ball with nine people in the box, he thinks I can make a move, stutter by, and get positive yards,” Roland said. “I’m just thankful for him trusting in me like that. … It’s fun.”

Breaking news: Here’s the scouting report on La Vega. They’re going to line up and run the ball. (Yes, they’ll fling it out to their receivers and let them try to operate in space, too.) They’re going to lean on you with a strong, experienced offensive line. And, Lord knows, they’re going to put a hat (or 11) on you defensively.

That’s what is coming. Good luck stopping it.

“Every year, this is my 20th year being here, and every year we talk about, oh, maybe going to the odd front defense or maybe going to a 3-3-5 concept defensively,” Hyde said. “Then we always go back to what we’ve hung our hat on for 20 years: That’s an even front and let’s play football. Teach our kids how to line up, teach them what to read, and let’s go play football, fast and physical.

“We had the same conversations this year, but we’re back in an even front and teaching our kids how to play football. It’s worked well for our kids to go to. You don’t want to veer too far off of that.”