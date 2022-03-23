 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Vega's fab four powerlifters getting in state meet mindset

la vega powerlifting

La Vega powerlifters (back row from left) Oscar Salazar, Jamien Henley, Jaylen Johnson and (seated) Jaydon Lang will represent the Pirates at the Texas High School Powerlifting state meet on Saturday. 

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

La Vega’s fab four will get on a van together on Friday morning and prepare to invade Abilene, site of the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships.

The Pirates’ state-bound squad — Oscar Salazar, Jaydon Lang, Jamien Henley and Jaylen Johnson — each has his own story about how he got to the final meet. But there’s no question they’re in this together.

“That’s one of the most fun parts of powerlifting is the trips,” Henley said. “We had a good time on the way to regionals and that was just at West.”

Along with serious preparation, Lang said the group will take time to relax and unwind with a board game or the like. And then there’s the team meal on Friday night before the Saturday competition. Imagine a group of heavy lifters and their coaches sitting down in your section at a restaurant.

“This is my first year that I’ve been able to travel with my people,” Johnson said. “It’s very exciting.”

Looking at the results from the regional meet two weeks ago, La Vega put up some impressive numbers.

Salazar, in the 123-pound weight class, deadlifted 335 pounds, winning that category in his class on the way to a second-place finish. That put him on the trip to state.

“It was a big deal for him to pull his weight and get in,” La Vega head powerlifting coach William Samford said. “He just had a heck of a day. He told me, ‘If this is my last squat, I want to go for something big,’ and he hit (300 pounds). He ended up getting just enough to eek out the second position and get in.”

Lang, a 198-pounder, played defensive end for the Pirates football team last fall. He’s a versatile junior that could play a number of positions in the coming season. But this offseason he’s been focused on getting to Abilene.

“He showed up this year and said, ‘Hey I want to go to the dance,’” Samford said. “He went last year as a wrapper. He saw it all go down and saw what it was all about.”

Lang’s deadlift of 575 pounds helped him post a three-discipline total of 1,425 and qualify for state in second place in his class.

“It was really intense at first, but once I got the hang of it — I missed my first squat — but I got my mind into it and I did it and came back and got second place,” Lang said.

The Pirates have been working technique hard this week. A big part of powerlifting is nailing the procedure so that all that heavy lifting is rewarded. Lang said he’s pushing for 615 on squad and 335 on bench, but he knows he has to hit the marks as well as pump the iron.

That was Henley’s focus at regionals. The Pirates defensive tackle finished second in the 220 class on the strength of a 615-pound squat. He also benched 375 and deadlifted 550. That was enough to qualify for state. Even though he was just five pounds away from a regional gold medal, he said that wasn’t the point.

“It was really just qualify for state so I could get on the medal stand at state,” Henley said. “I made sure my technique was good. From this week going forward, we just work on our openers and make sure our form is good.”

Johnson, a junior, has been on the Pirates’ team since his freshman year. He finished 14th in his weight class as a freshman at regionals in 2020. Now he’s in the second-heaviest weight class with the 308-pounders. He flexed his way to a regional gold medal at 525 in deadlift, 405 on the bench and squatted 625.

Samford has been preaching mindset — it’s as much about having a plan and belief at state as it is the brute strength to lift the bar — and it’s sunk in with Johnson.

“You’ve got to compete hard. If you’re not competing, then this ain’t your sport,” Johnson said. “I’m just trying to do what I’ve got to do. If I do what I can do, there’s no telling what can happen. I can pull down a medal.”

THSPA BOYS' STATE MEET

Taylor County Expo Center

Thursday-Saturday

Lifter, School Weight Class

Isaac Jones, Belton 123

Oscar Salazar, La Vega 123

Jaydon Lang, La Vega 198

Jamien Henley, La Vega 220

Jaylen Johnson, La Vega 308

Caden Brister, Gatesville 123

Ryan Smiley, Gatesville 275

Christian Morales, Lake Belton 114

Adam Walden, Lake Belton SHW

Dawson Exline, China Spring 198

Luis Aguirre, West 114

Caidn Kocian, West 132

Nicholas Thompson, West 132

Evan Stewart, West 165

Kevin Ibanez, Troy 123

Diego Pena, Troy 148

Dylan Torres, Troy 198

Nicky Nieves, McGregor 148

Aiden King, McGregor 198

Carter Chandler, McGregor 275

Devon Jenkins, McGregor 308

Hayden Braswell, Fairfield 165

Braiden Barrett, Fairfield 198

Treyden Johnson, Fairfield SHW

Wyatt Jones, Lorena 220

Jackson Blackwell, Lorena 308

Corey Michalek, Axtell 114

Jordan Davis, Axtell 148

Nathan Skipworth, Bosqueville 132

Jagger Summa, Bosqueville 275

Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy 165

Abram Ross, Mart 198

